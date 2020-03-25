3D printing companies are responding to the coronavirus crisis

In the absence of drugs, manufacturing known as 3D printing is a potential solution in Mexico.

Among the manufacturers that seek to develop, using 3D printing, are mechanical fans, for which they are already looking for available digital models and patent-free royalties are reviewed.

Specialists from the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases have shown their interest and their willingness to collaborate.

Shift 3D, a Mexican company based in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in collaboration with the project development company Techmind, are now producing masks for the protection of medical equipment that will be at the service of those who care for patients affected by Covid-19.

The development of the mask manufacturing model was developed by Techmind and 3D printing is carried out by Shift 3D Manufacturing and the participating companies are: Shift 3D that focuses on the distribution and commercialization of equipment 3D printing technologies, under a Strategic alliance with Hewlett-Packard, which now has its own design and printing center at a precise time to build a recovery plan.

