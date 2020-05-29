The installation of technological tools is increasingly present in equipment projects aimed at improving production lines, improving not only productivity, but also the performance of a company due to shorter deadlines, reduced costs and high quality.

In this area, the current highlight is 3D printing, which is rapidly changing the manufacturing industry worldwide, also assisting in the development of new machines, mitigating errors in the creation process. According to Mechanical Engineer Alexandre Sousa da Silva, when it comes to assembly equipment there are usually two problems, one of which would be that of ergonomics which can make the use of some devices difficult, or lack of access in some area of ​​the product due to space problems . “Project errors like these, can generate a high cost of rework depending on the phase they are identified, being necessary in some cases to modify the project completely, losing everything that has been done, and adding to that the problem of lack of traceability of 3D projects, which makes it difficult to take advantage of previous projects, which could minimize such errors because we would always be starting from previously tested ideas, the scenario gets a little more complicated “.

Da Silva says that the use of 3D printing of prototypes and PDM (product data management) systems can help a lot to solve these problems, almost completely eliminating the high costs of rework, or long hours of project development that always start practically from scratch. “In the case of 3D printing, prototypes can be made based on the 3D models that were used in the design phase, creating reliable replicas of the plastic devices, which can be used for testing and validation on assembly lines, before the final manufacture of these machines. or devices. “

In the case of reusing previous projects, the expert explains that Metadata becomes a great ally with the help of PDM software, due to the ease with which it gives access to information from previous projects, which can be crossed with the needs of current projects, making with that the search for reference of projects that have already been done, tested and implemented in the clients, can be improved when used in similar situations, thus reducing the hours of development of the projects, due to the fact that we are improving something that has already been done, on the contrary to always start a project from scratch, or with a reference that is not good enough.

Alexandre finishes and remembers the experiences he had in the more than 15 years working in the area. “I was able to make use of these two technologies: in the development of clamping machines for different products and customers, where we made the printing of our prototypes on plastic using 3D printers, which were taken to be tested in real day-to-day situations for operators, identifying possible interferences or even any type of discomfort that the handling of the tool would cause in these operators. In a PDM tracking system, we labeled all of our projects using the information contained in these projects, such as product type, capacity, and type of tightness, creating thus a database with this information that was used by the designers during the development phase “.

