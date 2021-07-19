3D printing and its application in orthopedic services

Technology does not stop evolving and giving us new joys. Today we are going to focus on the world of 3D printing, which is a very wide world thanks to the fact that it can be applied to many fields. Today it is beginning to be used in orthopedic services and is making the lives of many people easier thanks to these advances.

Although the world of 3D printing has evolved a lot, it is expected that in the medium and long term it will bring us even more joys. That would have a great impact in the field of medicine, thanks to the fact that research is beginning on how to include living cells in plastic materials to be printed on 3D printers. This is known under the name of bioprinting and professionals on the subject are very excited.

3D printing in orthopedics

The experts in orthopedic articles of Orthopedics10 have told us that they They have been marketing products that are made through 3D technology for a long time. These items not only stand out for being personalized for the person who is going to use them, but for being faster to manufacture and more adaptive.

As the technique evolves, more orthopedic articles can be enjoyed. Currently the most common are:

Upper limb splints: the objective of these splints is to immobilize part or all of the affected limb. The advantage is that part of the area is exposed and consequently it is not as uncomfortable as the traditional plaster. On many occasions it is used for the functional position of the wrist and hand. This variety of splint stands out mainly for being very light, offering good skin breathability, for how easy it is to put on and especially because it can get wet. It can be put in the shower or even in the pool without problems. In addition, it can be manufactured in different colors so that the patient can feel more comfortable with the splint.

Lower limb splints: As with the splint directed to the arm, we can also find special splints to immobilize certain parts of the leg. This makes recovery easier and faster.

Face protection masks: they stand out for being masks that are manufactured with very resistant materials, that is, they offer great protection to the person who wears them. Not only athletes wear it to enjoy good protection, they are also recommended for people who have weak bones and do not want them to break easily. Thanks to 3D technology, the patient is scanned and then the impression is made. Thus the mask is personalized and offers great comfort.

Prosthetic adapters: prosthesis adapters can also be made for both upper and lower limbs. Really, prosthetics can be made for almost everything thanks to 3D technology, which makes it an ever-growing source of evolution.

Ever since it was discovered that humans could benefit from 3D printed prosthetics, it has been a highly researched technology. There are many scientists who continue to investigate to offer their patients what they need and thus make their life much easier. Of course, the evolution has been great, but more research is still needed to be able to take advantage of the true potential that this type of technology has.

3D printed bones

Although it may seem like a thing of science fiction, the experts in alternatives of TopAlternativas.com have told us that 3D printed bones are being used more and more for the many benefits they offer. Since it was discovered, more and more patients are enjoying it to be able to replace their old bones with new and resistant ones.

An example can be seen in the United States. One patient underwent radical surgery, which caused him to lose up to 75% of his skull. In order for him to survive, they made one for him through 3D printing and the results were optimal. This impression was made with a biocompatible material that is very similar to bone. That opened a world of opportunities that make it a type of technology increasingly used in the world of medicine. Another example can be seen in an 83-year-old woman who received a titanium jaw implant. Of course, it was customized and 3D printed. This prevented any type of rejection and the woman returned to a normal life.

This type of technology is also used today in babies who are unlucky enough to be born with tracheobronchomalacia. This disease causes the baby to have great weakness in the area of ​​the trachea, specifically in the walls. To prevent the baby from having suffocation problems, what is done is to use technology to reinforce those walls and thus make his life more satisfactory. The problem is given in that it has to be changed as the baby grows, but at least it is guaranteed that it can survive and have a better quality of life.

Without forgetting that the dental world is increasingly using this technology to manufacture custom teeth and thus avoid the dreaded rejection or discomfort. Dentistry has found that 3D printing not only enables them to make quality, custom parts, it also enables them to do more production of teeth for their patients. Not only can they be ordered from specialized clinics, but more and more dental clinics have these printers to be able to produce the pieces for their clients. This makes treatments faster, thanks to the fact that waiting periods are considerably reduced.

As you can see, this type of technology does not stop evolving to make our lives easier. The scientific world knows that, hence there is more and more money earmarked for this type of research.