3D printers for valves and masks, the Italian industry is transformed by the coronavirus

Rome, 24 Mar 2020 (.) – 3D printing valves for breathing apparatus, or stockings and tights as masks: Italy uses all means to combat the Covid-19 epidemic that has killed more than 6,000 people. “The Brescia newspaper contacted us after the request for help launched by the local hospital, which asked if it was possible to 3D print the Venturi valves,” Alessandro Romaioli, an engineer at the Isinnova company, specialized in this area, told .-TV. sector. Brescia, among the most affected northern cities in the Lombardy region, which has registered almost 3,800 deaths, needed machines equipped with that valve for intensive care rooms. “We went to the Chiari hospital and acquired the first valve, which apparently was quite simple to print, “but it really wasn’t due to a very small margin of error, Romaioli explained. “We printed four prototypes, we tested them in the hospital and they worked with excellent results. ‘Fantastic, we need more than 100’ they told us,” says the young engineer with enthusiasm. “In a normal situation, the valves used in a hospital must have a special certificate and go through a series of tests. But in this case, the hospital had an urgent need. They had patients without oxygen because they did not have those valves” The solution was praised by the director of the hospital, Mauro Borelli, interviewed by the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, assures Romaioli. “The 3D printers saved lives, the valves were gone, we didn’t know how to give patients oxygen,” Borelli explained. The Isinnova company has also adapted diving masks so that they can be connected to respirators, and many companies in Italy are trying to transform its products to cope with the emergency.The manufacturer of underwear and stockings Calzedonia announced that some of its workshops have been converted to manufacture 10,000 masks a day, with the possibility of increasing the number. Sports equipment supplier Macron announced that its factories in China are also ready to produce “face masks, gloves, aprons, gowns,” that is, the basic material to protect against the virus. In parallel, the Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler (FCA) announced that one of its stores has been converted to produce 1 million masks per month.bur-kv / mb