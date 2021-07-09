3D printer that produces food for patients with eating difficulties

A device has been designed that, through 3D printing, prepares food suitable for people who have difficulties swallowing liquids or foods with other textures. It is a more accurate and faster alternative to the manual method. In addition, using a computer program, the tool imitates common dishes and customizes the shape, color and smell of the items it produces to increase appetite.

This advance is the work of a team made up of researchers from the University of Huelva in Spain and the Fresenius Kabi Deutschland company from Germany.

The aforementioned pathology, known as dysphagia and common in people with diseases such as Parkinson’s or certain types of paralysis, poses a risk for those who suffer from it because they cannot consume foods of certain textures. The alternatives usually consist of manual mixing of liquids, such as water or juices, with medications and thickeners to produce smoothies or porridges. These are less palatable and the shapes and flavors of the original food are more difficult to reproduce.

Normally, people who suffer from this pathology have severe dietary limitations in terms of textures, but also of flavors, shapes, colors and even smells. However, this 3D printer can design, through a mixing device controlled by a computer program, semi-solid food, with personalized textures, that is adapted to the needs and tastes of the patient to increase their appetite for food and remedy nutritional deficiencies.

After indicating in the computer program that manages the operation of the 3D printer the appropriate proportions of each substance, it produces food with the desired texture automatically and precisely. In this way, both the choking and the risk of suffocation for people with dysphagia are reduced, as well as the chances of errors in the preparation of their meals. “It is the first time that a 3D printer with these specific characteristics has been built to help people with eating difficulties,” explains José María Franco, a researcher at the University of Huelva.

The authors of this technical advance expose the details in the academic journal Food Hydrocolloids, under the title “Implementation of a novel continuous solid / liquid mixing accessory for 3D printing of dysphagia-oriented thickened fluids.

This printer, in the prototype phase, presents two novelties. On the one hand, it has a syringe attached that pushes the liquid ingredient (water, juice, milk, among others) after receiving the order from a computer program, which is the one that defines the proportions of liquid, thickener and / or medications to produce the food.

On the other hand, it incorporates a mixing device that has an appearance similar to that of an endless screw. It has different compartments inside in which it combines the proportions of each ingredient according to the patient’s needs, the mixture is thickened until it reaches the right consistency and is printed layer by layer. “You just have to tell the device through a computer program what amounts of thickener, drugs or fluids are necessary. Also, if the resulting product is strong enough, the tool can print it in concrete shapes. For example, we can simulate a fried egg made up of thickened milk and orange juice with a texture similar to that of a gel ”, says José María Franco.

A “fried egg” made up of thickened milk and orange juice. (Photo: Discover Foundation)

This device could be installed in hospitals, nursing homes and even private homes. In this way, health workers and caregivers would have a useful tool to improve the care of patients with dysphagia and offer them a wider range of foods.

The device with which the food is prepared works basically the same way as a normal 3D printer. This facilitates the design of new dishes with shapes, colors, smells and flavors that adapt to the tastes or needs of each person.

In the future, this research team will focus its work on expanding the capabilities of this 3D device. In this way, they will increase the food options of the patients.The printed food will have other nutrients and a taste more similar to the food that is emulated. “For example, we are studying how to create oil-based foods, which have a different texture than water or juice. We have to analyze how to change its viscosity so that it adapts to what the device does today ”, explains José María Franco.

This work has been financed by the Fresenius Kabi company and own funds from the University of Huelva. (Source: Discover Foundation)