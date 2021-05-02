3D panels, cork, wooden slats, stone … why textured walls are an upward trend

When decorating, we usually give great importance to the floor covering, however, many times we do not appreciate that walls also have enormous potential when defining the style of our home. Beyond paint, wallpaper or textiles, the textured materials They are an ideal option and on the rise to give a wall of prominence and make it the focus of attention in any room. We take a tour of some of the most requested:

Cork

It had its golden age decades ago and is coming back strong again. It is very versatile – it can be found in natural, stained or varnished – a natural and sustainable material and, in addition, a very good thermal and acoustic insulator. Due to its earthy tone, it combines very well with warm tones, whites and natural materials.

Textured ceramic

More and more ceramic firms include tile designs with reliefs for bathrooms, kitchens and other rooms in their catalogs. They move away from the conventional as they break with the traditional smooth tiles, create light and shadow effects (especially geometric designs), and a more natural texture sensation.

Brick

Brick is another textured material that offers endless possibilities. They can be used in their natural color, varnished, painted … And they are capable of radically changing the appearance of any room creating rustic environments (if we choose terracotta or brown tones and choose wood or iron furniture) or industrial (if we combine it with steel and glass).

Natural stone

Natural stone has a texture that brings a wealth of contrasts to any interior room, especially if we combine it with white walls or with furniture with straight and modern lines (as in the examples below). It offers an infinity of shades – gray, brown, reddish …-, the highly resistant and provides personality wherever it is placed.

Wood

Wood is one of the most versatile materials for interior cladding: using slats of various sizes and thicknesses or combining inks and varnishes. In addition, as in the case of cork, it has a great capacity for acoustic and thermal insulation and provides a very warm feeling to any room. Made-to-measure, easy-to-install wainscoting and wainscoting can be found in decorating and DIY stores.

Vertical garden

Taking advantage of the wall of any room to shape a vertical garden can provide us with great satisfaction: it moves nature into the house, fills it with life and energy, creates relaxing environments, and brings us great benefits both on a physical and psychological level. Creating this garden with artificial flowers can be a great alternative if we do not have enough time to care for natural plants.

3D panels

An upward trend in recent years. They are elegant, they create an effect of movement, they adapt to any room (from the kitchen to a bedroom), they are very easy to install and there are countless designs, shapes and colors. In addition, in general, they are environmentally friendly products since they are usually made with natural fibers.