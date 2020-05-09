The researchers used “voxels” (3D pixels) to link neurons together, creating the first complete map of a mouse’s brain.

The image looks like a psychedelic Rorschach test, but it is not. The 3D map is a never-before-seen exquisite and meticulous image of a mouse brain, mapped to completion for the first time, according to a study recently published in the journal Cell.

Researchers at the Allen Institute for Brain Science, a Seattle-based nonprofit committed to neuroscience, recorded the amazingly comprehensive map of every brain cell and connection between neurons in mice in recent years.

The mouse’s total brain map shows approximately 100 million cells, LiveScience reported.

The purpose of the project is to enact the kind of revolution in neuroscience that entire genome sequencing made for biology in the 1990s, to make a standardized mouse brain for every researcher working on mice as a reference.

For her part, Lydia, lead author of the cell newspaper and researcher, said:

“In the old days, people defined different regions of the brain with the naked eye. As we get more and more data, that manual healing no longer scales.

WHY DOES OUR BRAIN HAVE FOLDS?

Sewing neurons with ‘voxes’

Researchers generally trace the connections between brain cells with thin slices of tissue that are imaged and investigated through each layer.

To create a complete 3D map, the team at the Allen Institute decomposed the mouse’s brain into “voxels” – 3D pixels – and then mapped the cells through their respective connections at each voxel.

The final 3D map is made up of an “average” of 1,675 laboratory mice, to ensure that the map is as standardized as possible.

The brains of mice share a structure similar to that of human brains; They are trainable, reproduce effortlessly, and researchers have already developed reliable models of how the brains of mice work.

The deeper goal is for this map to take our understanding of brains to a new level, the Allen Institute said, according to Live Science.

Ultimately, this will give neuroscientists a means to launch new research programs and advance already active research.

