3D buttons on doors as a solution in autonomous cars

What will the cars of the future be like? Everything indicates that we are heading to a world dominated by autonomous cars. These are already a reality, but the time to see them circulate through the streets of Europe is still far off. These new vehicles will have to incorporate new features that adapt to the new ways of moving. Without the need for the person to be at the controls of the car, travel position will vary and new solutions will have to be found for some circumstances. One of these possible resources are the 3D buttons on the doors.

This is the proposal of the Finnish company Canatu together with the Japanese TS Tech. They have proposed to create new human-machine interfaces (HMI) that adapt to the new needs of autonomous cars. A way to free the mind from the concepts that are assumed about vehicles and find really effective solutions to the new reality.

A new position to travel

The great novelty that Canatu and TS Tech present are the 3D buttons on the door. His proposal is based on the idea that people’s travel position will vary in autonomous cars. Since you will not need to be in control of the steering wheel and not even be aware of the road, the seats may be in another arrangement and, therefore away from traditional controls.

Finnish and Japanese companies believe that car passengers will not go upright, but will go leaning back, in a more comfortable position. Going practically lying down, infotainment systems, as well as conventional climate and comfort controls, will be out of reach of passengers.

The solution: 3D buttons on the doors

For this reason, these two companies have shown their solution in a video. In it we can find ourselves before a proposal not only practical but also aesthetic. It is a button panel on the arm of the doors with a modular decor which includes backlit touch buttons.

With these buttons the passenger can control the seat, being able to move it electronically in different positions. But not only that, the idea is that you can also manipulate the infotainment system. In this way, the vehicle’s sound system can be activated from the buttons on the doors, or the different functions that the screen integrates, which may also change places.

A classic solution for the vehicles of the future. Far from the path that car brands are taking towards voice control, Canatu and TS Tech are betting on the reliability of the buttons as the best way to provide a service to the user. And it is that, where the physical controls are, that everything else is removed.

Source: Canatu, TS Tech, Motor1.