As a Windows 10 (or Windows 8.1) user, you may have wondered what it is and what it is for the 3D Builder app. We will also explain what applications are 3D scan and 3D print, which can be used to complement the main application.

3D Builder is a pre-installed application related to the 3d design accompanied by Print 3D, but if you don’t want to have them on your PC, you can uninstall them. If you are curious to know what can be done with them, then we will explain it to you.

What is 3D Builder

3D builder is a pre-installed application on Windows 10 that serves to create 3D objects easily and free of charge. You can choose to create a new object from scratch, start from an existing one or make a combination of several. It also allows you to repair objects with the application or alternatively using the Microsoft 3D Tools for repair service.

3D Builder includes a lot of tools so that it is very enjoyable to create our object in 3D without having great knowledge on the subject. It can be a way to spend time or take your first steps in 3D design.

Create from letters to complex objects

Microsoft put a lot of effort into its day with this tool and has left a rather attractive application at the level of features. Without being a professional app, you can achieve great results if you spend a good time.

You can insert all kinds of objects, from which the application offers you such as cubes, spheres, etc., up to a custom object generated by yourself choosing the number of polygons to have. Each object can be rotated, separated, scaled (smaller or larger) without too much complication. If you can’t find the model you want, you can also download them from the Internet, since 3D Builder supports many formats.

Once an object is created, you can simplify it (so that it has fewer polygons), smooth it, among other options. Also, how could it be otherwise, you can color each object. The more polygons it has, the more precision you can have in coloring each area.

Types of formats supported in 3D Builder

The 3D Builder application for Windows 10 is capable of opening files in the formats 3MF, STL, OBJ, PLY, WRL (VRML v2.0) and glTF (v2.0). In turn, it allows you to save your 3D models in the following formats: 3MF, STL, PLY and OBJ.

As you can see, it is an application with wide possibilities and compatible with many different file formats for 3D objects.

Upload your own images or scan real objects

If the object you need is not digitized, you can add images (BMP, JPG, PNG and TGA) from your PC and 3D Builder will convert them to 3D if you want.

If what happens is that you have a real object and you want to digitize it in 3D, you have the possibility to scan it with Xbox One or PC Kinect. If you have this device, all you need to do is download the Scan 3D application and start scanning the object you want to digitize:

Print your 3D model

Finally, whether it is an object that you have designed, or a new one, you can print it. If you do not have a 3D printer at home that we imagine it will be like this in most cases, Microsoft connects with a third-party service (i.materialise) that will print the 3D model for you and he will send it home. You can also print it on paper, but the end result is not the same.

Obviously, printing the figure in 3D will have a cost that will depend on the size and complexity of the object. For example, the plane in the image above that has these measures 70.68 x 37.28 x 110.74 mm (width x height x length) € 80.13. This must be added the shipping cost that for Spain would be € 13.10 and for Latin America € 24.15.

Install 3D Builder

If you do not have 3D Builder installed on your PC or you deleted it and you cannot find the application, then we provide the download link:

Uninstall 3D Builder

Not interested at all and you want to uninstall it? No problem. Go to the Start Menu> Windows Accessories and in 3D Builder right click and click on Uninstall.

What is Print 3D for?

3D print is a standalone 3D Builder application that, as its name suggests, allows you to print objects in 3D. The application is only for you to select which 3D object do you want to print and select the way to print it: with your own printer or with an online service (i.materialise) that will print it and send it home.

As you have seen that we have commented, 3D Builder also allows you to print the 3D object. Then you will wonder, What makes Print 3D different? Well, basically, the application has several options to make your previous step of printing your 3D model easier:

It allows you to easily choose the material finish and colors You can modify the size of the object, modifying width, height and depth or directly the scale Shows in real time according to your modifications, the final cost of printing your 3D object Install 3D Print

If you want to use Print 3D and you cannot find it installed on your PC, there is no problem. From this link you can download Print 3D in a moment:

Uninstall Print 3D

If you are also not interested in printing 3D figures, you can also uninstall the Print 3D application that you will find in the same directory: Start Menu> Windows Accessories and in Print 3D, right-click and click on Uninstall.

Do you have doubts about some of the applications? Would you like to know more about their functionalities? Let us know in the comments.