39 years ago, on April 26, 1981, soccer fans Sao Paulo were partying, celebrating the classification at the final of the Brazilian championship. After being defeated 1 to 0 for the Botafogo, in Maracanã, for the first leg of the semifinals, Tricolor Paulista won 3-2 at Morumbi, upset after losing 2-0, and guaranteed a place in the decision.

São Paulo reached the semifinals after eliminating rival Santos, in the eighth, and Internacional, in the quarterfinals. Botafogo, in turn, left the CSA and Flamengo de Zico and company, which would later be champion of the Copa Libertadores and the Club World Cup that year.

Éverton (highlighted) scored twice and classified São Paulo against Botafogo

Facing almost 100 thousand fans, Tricolor, who needed to win, saw their situation get even more complicated at the beginning of the return game. At 10 minutes, Jérson opened the scoring for Glorioso after a good table with Marcelo. Nine minutes later, Mendonça took advantage of the counterattack to amend first and make it 2-0 in the Morumbi Stadium.

The owners of the house started to rise after 45 minutes of the first stage. Serginho Chulapa fell in the area, and referee Bráulio Zanotto scored the penalty. The center-forward himself shot low, in the right corner of goalkeeper Paulo Sérgio and discounted, resuming the hopes of the São-Paulinos.

During the break, fitness coach Ithon Fritzen, who was replacing coach Carlos Alberto Silva and assistant coach João Leal Neto, both suspended, decided to put Éverton in place of Heriberto. And the substitution paid off, as the player tied the game at 21 minutes of the second half with a first-rate bomb, at the angle.

And at 33, Éverton, once again, shook the nets, turning the game over to São Paulo. With the result, Tricolor Paulista qualified for having a better campaign than Botafogo.

Despite the heroic victory in the semifinal, São Paulo did not win the Brazilian title in 1981. In the decision, Grêmio came out with the victory in both matches and raised the trophy, preventing the São Paulo team from winning the national competition for the second time in their story that season.

