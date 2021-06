1908: Halswelle Wins 400m Gold

In 1908, American John Carpenter was disqualified from the 400 meter race for blocking British competitor Wyndham Halswelle, who attempted to pass him. A second race was scheduled, in which Halswelle would have faced two other American contenders, but they both boycotted the race to protest Carpenter’s disqualification. As a result, Halswelle won gold in the only walkover in Olympics history.