The weekend arrives … because yes, although it seems to us that we are always on Tuesday, it is Friday. And it’s time to take a look at the best entertainment that we can find right now in streaming or, at least, the 39 films, series and documentaries that premiere between today and Sunday Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Movistar +, Amazon and Atresplayer.

‘#blackAF’ on Netflix

Kenya Barris, the creator of ‘Black · ish’ and other paraphernalia, creates and stars (along with Rashida Jones) this new series with a fictionalized version of himself. A comedy about a family that has to adapt to being new rich and try to do “the right thing” when that concept is no longer immutable.

‘Mrs. America ‘on HBO Spain

Cate Blanchett puts herself in the shoes of Phyllis Schlafly, the main opponent to the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the 70s of the last century. A remarkable series with a great deal.

‘Lies’ on Atresplayer

Spanish version of the British ‘Liar’ starring Javier Rey and Ángela Cremonte. The premise: the day after a date, she will get up with a bad body and the terrible feeling that he has raped her. It is the word of one with that of the other throughout six episodes.

All premieres on Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, Movistar +, Filmin and Atresplayer

Friday 17

Saturday 18

Sunday 19

Espinof’s recommendations

‘Sicario: The day of the soldier’ ​​on Netflix (Jorge Loser)

Stefano Sollima and Taylor Sheridan immerse us in a drug trafficking odyssey in which gray spaces turn into deep black. It may not have the style and staging as marked as the first part of Villeneuve, but neither does it detract or squeak, and it has some tall sequences. A punch in the stomach that leaves you wanting to applaud and trilogy.

‘The Kingdom’ in Prime Video (Mikel Zorrila)

An intense thriller that knows how to portray the darkest side of Spanish political corruption very well through an impressive work of staging by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. In addition, it has a great cast commanded by an impressive Antonio de la Torre, although it would be very unfair to forget the essential contributions of other interpreters such as Bárbara Lennie or Luis Zahera in roles perhaps less in presence on screen but not in what they help to turn the tape in one of the best Spanish films of recent years.

