At least 37 prosecutors in the United States are suing Google considering that it violates the law antitrust with its virtual store Play Store.

The legal justification that prosecutors argue has to do with Google’s administration of Alphabet Inc. for Android phones.

37 US prosecutors sue Google

The fact that 37 prosecutors in the United States are suing Google occurs in a context in which other big tech like Apple sidestep similar accusations.

Just in may Epic games filed a lawsuit against Apple for abuse of dominant position.

Large tech firms face increasing pressure from regulators and various litigation.

Recently, the United States Senate confirmed Lina khan At the head of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), she is one of the most critical voices of the role that big tech has played in terms of monopoly and competition.

What is Google accused of?

The plaintiffs accuse Google of using tactics anti-competitive to discourage the distribution of Android applications in stores other than your Play Store.

The mechanism that prosecutors in 37 states question has to do with their payment system, which charges fees for transactions.

According to the New York attorney general, Letitia james, which is leading the lawsuit driven by 36 other attorneys general, seek to end the monopoly of the Mountain View firm.

“Finally giving a voice to millions of consumers and business owners,” added the New York prosecutor.

Google’s defense

While the plaintiffs claim that Google inserted itself as an “intermediary” between application developers and consumers, Google’s Senior Director of Public Policy, Wilson white, said in a post that “Android and Google Play provide openness and options that other platforms simply don’t offer.”

But Letitia James argues that the company “ensured that hundreds of millions of users of Android turn to Google, and Google alone, to download millions of applications ”that are compatible with your phones and tablets.

And is that Google asks that some applications use the payment tools of the company and charges commissions of 30% of the sales of digital products.

This percentage is the same that Apple asks for similar transactions and for which it also came to court.

In this case, the process began when the creator of Fortnite enabled a payment platform other than the App Store for the iOS system.

United against Google

The lawsuit against Google was applauded by Meghan DiMuzio, the CEO of the Coalition for App Fairness, which represents companies like Match Group Inc and Spotify Technology, who oppose some of the Play Store rules.

DiMuzio said that the Apple Inc App Store for iPhone and iPad imposes similar restrictions to the Google Play Store.

The legal and regulatory landscape could change for big tech.

Last month, a congressional panel advanced a bill that seeks a radical overhaul of the antitrust laws.

The proposal would also give regulators more power to break up big tech companies, specifically targeting Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.

The now head of the Federal Trade Commission has spoken in a similar position.

These movements come amid accusations about the can concentrated in the main technology companies.

They are accused of having increasing dominance of key economic sectors, as they experienced steady growth during the pandemic.

This week, former President Donald Trump sued Facebook, Google and Twitter and the executives behind these companies under an allegation of censorship.

(With information from . and .)