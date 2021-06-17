37 paid apps and games that are on sale or free today only, take advantage!

You have a few hours to take advantage of the Google Play offers and download these apps and games for free.

If you are looking free apps for your mobile that used to be paid, you just came to the right place. One more day, we select the best deals on Android apps and games available on Google Play, so you can complete your collection with real gifts courtesy of the developers.

Today we select even more paid apps and games for Android totally free, available for a limited time only.

And if you have a Google Play balance available in your wallet, or you want to take advantage of the developers’ discounts, today we also select some paid apps and games that can be downloaded on sale.

How to Find Free and Sale Apps on Google Play Quickly

Free Android paid apps

Free Android paid games

Defender Legend Premium: Hero Champions TD | Free 0.59 eurosCooking Speedy Premium: Fever Chef Cooking Games | Free 0.89 eurosPlanet O – Icon Pack | Free 0.59 eurosHeroes Infinity Premium | Free 0.59 eurosLeague of Stickman 2-Sword Demon | Free 0.59 eurosZombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game | Free 1.09 eurosDefense Warrior Premium: Castle Battle Offline | Free 0.59 eurosHero Shooter: Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro | Free 0.99 eurosOffline Tap tap cartoonist – Cartoon999 (VIP) | Free 0.89 eurosTomb Hunter Pro | Free 0.99 eurosRequence | Free 1.29 euros

Paid apps for Android on offer

Paid games for Android on offer

Kenshō | 0.89 euros 4.19Battle Chasers: Nightwar | 3.99 euros 9.99Hyperspace Delivery Service | 0.99 euros 4.39SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game | 1.09 euros 1.99Vengeance RPG 2D | 1.69 euros 3.49Heal: Pocket Edition | 2.39 euros 5.49Meganoid | 2.39 euros 4.79Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition | 2.19 euros 10.99CyberHive | 1.09 euros 2.19The Choice of Life: Middle Ages | 0.99 euros 1.89Lanternium | 1.79 euros 0.69Slaughter 2: Prison Assault | € 0.59 2.29Prison Run and Gun | 0.59 euros 1.99DRAW CHILLY | 0.99 euros 1.79Peace, Death! | 0.99 euros 1.79

