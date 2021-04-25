‘365 Days’ wins the Razzie for Worst Screenplay and Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Dolittle’ is the worst remake of 2021

As is customary in Hollywood, on the same Oscars weekend, other no less important awards meet: the Razzies.. Before deciding which has been the best cinema of the year (year and a quarter this time, due to the delay of the Academy gala due to the coronavirus), it is time to determine which has been the worst cinema.

Sia’s directing debut ‘Music’ has dominated these accolades with three Razzie Awards: Worst Actress for Kate Hudson, Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie Ziegler and Worst Directing for the singer. Thus ends the awards run for this controversial film, which was nominated for two Golden Globes and has been widely criticized for its exaggerated and stylized portrayal of autism.

‘365 days’ and ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’ started as the “favorites” with six nominations each, but in the end they have only won one Razzie each.. The Netflix film, which generated much debate in 2020 for its problematic premise in which a woman falls in love with her abductor, takes the award for Worst Screenplay. For its part, the adventure film starring Robert Downey Jr. has been chosen as the Worst remake.

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, which is nominated for two Oscars (Best Supporting Actress for Maria Bakalova and Best Adapted Screenplay), has made a full turn at the Razzies. Although it has a trap: the two awards he has won are dedicated to Rudy Giuliani, the American politician who unknowingly participated in the film. His controversial scene sparked debate around his caramelized demeanor with the young actress in the film.

List of winners of the Razzie Awards 2021

Worst movie

– ‘365 days’

– ‘Absolute Proof’

– ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’

– ‘Fantasy Island’

– ‘Music’

Worst actor

– Robert Downey Jr. for ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’

– Mike Lindell (‘My Pillow’ uncle) for ‘Absolute Proof’

– Michele Morrone for ‘365 days’

– Adam Sandler for ‘Hubie Halloween’

– David Spade for ‘The Wrong Missy’

Worst actress

– Anne Hathaway for ‘Her Last Wish’ and ‘The Witches (Roald Dahl)’

– Katie Holmes for ‘The Boy. The Curse of Brahms ‘and’ The Boy. Brahms’ curse

– Kate Hudson for ‘Music’

– Lauren Lapkus for ‘The Wrong Missy’

– Anna Maria Sieklucka for ‘365 days’

Worst Supporting Actor

– Chevy Chase for ‘The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee’

– Rudy Giuliani (as himself) for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

– Shia LaBeouf for ‘The Tax Collector’

– Arnold Schwarzenegger for ‘The Mystery of the Dragon’

– Bruce Willis for ‘Breach’, ‘Hard Kill’ and ‘Survive the Night’

Worst Supporting Actress

– Glenn Close for ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’

– Lucy Hale for ‘Fantasy Island’

– Maggie Q for ‘Fantasy Island’

– Kristen Wiig for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

– Maddie Ziegler for ‘Music’

Worst on-screen combo

– Rudy Giuliani and the zipper of his pants (yes, that IS Rudy Giuliani) by ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

– Robert Downey Jr. and his absolutely unconvincing ‘Welsh’ accent for ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’

– Harrison Ford and that totally fake CGI ‘dog’ for ‘The Call of the Wild’

– Lauren Lapkus and David Spade for ‘The Wrong Missy’

– Adam Sandler and his simpleton voice in ‘Hubie Halloween’

Worst direction

– Charles Band for all three ‘Barbie and Kendra’ movies

– Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes for ‘365 days’

– Stephen Gaghan for ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’

– Ron Howard for ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’

– Sia for ‘Music’

Worst script

– ‘365 days’

– All three ‘Barbie and Kendra’ movies

– ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’

– ‘Fantasy Island’

– ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’

Worst remake, copy or sequel

– ‘365 days’ (Polish remake / copy of ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’)

– ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’ (remake)

– ‘Fantasy Island’ (remake / ‘reimagining’)

– ‘Hubie Halloween’ (remake / copy of ‘Ernest Scared Stupid’)

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (sequel)