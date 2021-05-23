‘365 days’ will have two sequels on Netflix, and that’s wrong

Netflix has announced that ‘365 days’ will have two sequels, but why? Should the streaming platform look beyond the statistics? ‘365 Days’ is not only a mediocre movie: it also romanticizes the abuse.

Although Netflix movies seem to be incredibly common these days, there are some that stand out, and not always for the best reasons. Whether it’s original productions, neglected projects that have found a home, or big-budget movies getting their international releases on the streaming platform, Netflix has a wealth of content to process.

One of the most important titles of last year, although not the best, was the Polish film ‘365 days‘(titled’ 365 DNI ‘in Polish). They defined it as A ’50 Shades of Gray ‘clone, just a lot more quirky.

Actually, ‘365 days’ is much worse than ’50 shades of Gray’. In the latter the mediocrity, cliché-riddled plot and BDSM cosplay that was intended to be somewhat more ‘hardcore’ than it was made it a questionable film, yes, but not particularly annoying.

‘365 days’, however, is a glorification of rape fantasies on steroids, one who delights in gaslighting her victim and never forcing her abuser to any kind of consequence. And now he doesn’t have one, but two sequels.

The movie was gutted by critics. Beyond the whole business of whitewashing the rape and kidnapping, ‘365 days’ just wasn’t good. Reviews ranged in tone from calling her “dumber than hair” (Variety) to “worst we’ve ever seen” (Cosmopolitan). And even if you wanted to enjoy it for the ‘sexier’ parts of the movie, as The Guardian wrote: “Then there’s all the sex, which is by far the biggest flaw of ‘365 days.’ a couple of ridiculously photogenic leads, this one is easily The least sexy on-screen sex since you saw Tommy Wiseau’s butt cheeks pumping in ‘The Room’ “.

Then why, Why are we going to have to put up with two sequels to this obviously and objectively bad movie? Because people saw her.

According to Deadline: “Viewers voted with their eyes and the popularity of the film was clear. The film was recorded on Netflix’s daily top 10 content charts in more than 90 countries and was the fourth most searched movie on Google globally in 2020., depending on the platform. Ultimately, data-driven platforms like Netflix track what their viewers are watching and respond accordingly with their production choices. ”

However, this is hugely misleading. While Netflix constantly uses its viewing numbers as an excuse, we don’t know how many of the people who started the movie actually watched it to the end or (as is customary now) viewed it with hatred.

While capitalism has long dictated the way we make movies, it has become more apparent that making movies based solely on stats like view numbers is a bad way to generate some quality. Box office collections and viewership numbers can help support an existing idea or project, giving that extra boost to what we already know to be true (that there is a thirst for representation and diversity of storytelling), but it shouldn’t be the one. The deciding factor, or the only one, when it comes to green-lighting projects.

Before accusing us of naivety and saying that companies have an obligation to maximize their profits, ask yourself why General Motors doesn’t sell crack. Although it is super profitable, society considers it wrong. In this case, it appears that Netflix has decided that viewership numbers are the only thing that matters, and not how your movies (original or not) create an impact on your viewers.

With Netflix at the helm of the sequels of ‘365 days’, we can expect the stories to be less pro-rape and Stockholm syndromeas they are unlikely to want to annoy people as much as they did the first time. Regardless, Netflix has perhaps unknowingly taken a stand on ‘365 days’ as a movie.

By agreeing to do the sequels, Netflix has sent an unsubtle message endorsing the teachings of the first film. As the singer wrote Duffy (who is more qualified than many of us to discuss this issue) in an open letter to Netflix after the premiere of ‘365 days’: “For anyone who can say ‘it’s just a movie’, it’s not ‘just’ when you have a great influence to distort a topic that is widely discussed, such as sex trafficking and kidnapping, by turning it into something erotic. “

Unless the sequel throws Massimo in prison and gives Laura a happily ever after, with lots of therapy to overcome the trauma, we imagine there will be a lot to complain about. So far, the plot of the second sequel (which includes a spoiler for the first film) reads: “Laura and Massimo meet again, but their new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters the life of Laura to win his heart and trust at all costs. “

At all costs. In other circumstances, those words would simply mean a touch of exciting suspense to attract viewers. Given what we already know about ‘365 days’, what they can mean fills us with dread.

