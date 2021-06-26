36,000 computers with connectivity for vulnerable students in Catalonia | News | Connectivity

A child follows classes from home. Cambridge

The program tenders continue to come out slowly Educate in Digital, approved by the Government a year ago and which contemplates providing educational centers throughout the country with half a million teams to make online education possible and that the economic gap does not act as a brake on children with fewer resources. For this, they have been budgeted a total of 230 million euros.

The objective of the investment is now Catalonia, a territory for which the acquisition of 36,473 computers with connectivity that will facilitate digital education, both from home and in person, to students from families at risk enrolled in educational centers supported with public funds in this community. The supply documents will be published in the coming days on the Public Sector Procurement Platform.

In order to tender this performance, whose amount amounts to 21 million euros, of which Red.es will contribute 16.8 million through ERDF funds and, the rest, will be provided by Catalonia, Red.es has adapted to the specific needs of this autonomous community in terms of processing times for all the steps of the process.

These facilities will join those already tendered in the rest of the autonomous communities and cities, which represent a total of more than 430,000 computers with internet connectivity. The delivery of these equipment has been completed in Asturias, Aragón, the Balearic Islands, Galicia, Ceuta and Melilla and continues in the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. In addition, in the next few days deliveries will begin in Andalusia, Madrid, the Basque Country, Navarra, Castilla y León and the Valencian Community.