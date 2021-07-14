360 Communications selects Mavenir to provide CBRS with Open RAN technology and Packet Core solution to assist in its efforts to bridge the digital divide in rural America.

Mavenir’s solutions enable wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) serving rural communities to take advantage of citizens broadband radio services (CBRS) powered by network technology. Open Radio Access Network (RAN), RAN, and cloud-native architectures for full control over your networks.

RICHARDSON, Texas and DURANT, Oklahoma, July 14, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Mavenir, the network software provider transforming the way the world connects and building the future of networking with cloud-native software executable on any cloud, today announced that 360 Communications, a fixed wireless access provider serving rural Oklahoma (including the Choctaw Nation), selected Mavenir as its partner to leverage end-to-end Open RAN services using CBRS and EBS spectrum to support efforts to close the digital gap. The relationship is the latest example of Mavenir’s reputation as a go-to partner for internet service providers (ISPs) in rural America.

360 Communications also selected Mavenir’s fully containerized Converged Packet Core solution. The cloud-native Converged Packet Core solution provides a flexible and cost-effective upgrade path to 5G that enables maximum reuse of 4G networks through the use of combined nodes.

360 Communications will use Mavenir’s OpenRAN powered Vran solution for CBRS OnGo and possibly on the EBS spectrum, where Mavenir will replace the incumbent provider.

“We believe Open RAN technology is critical to closing the digital divide in rural America,” said Kris McElroy, senior vice president of Network and Operations for 360 Communications. “That alone made Mavenir the obvious choice, especially for our CBRS expansion. At the same time, implementing Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core solution gives us full control of our network, ensuring that our business customers and consumers can continue to count on 360 Communications for affordable and reliable broadband. “

“Mavenir recognizes that rural ISPs face a variety of unique challenges as they strive to bridge the digital divide,” said Loris Zaia, Mavenir Vice President of Sales for US Rural ISPs. “That’s why we created a team dedicated to understanding those challenges and helping rural ISPs overcome them. When entrepreneurs like 360 ​​Communications recognize Mavenir’s dedication to the rural market, it shows that we are meeting a real need. “

About 360 Communications:

360 Communications is focused on providing broadband to markets with little or no service; To do this, it implements state-of-the-art fixed wireless technology in homes and businesses in rural Oklahoma and Arkansas. 360 Communications is also focused on bridging the digital divide in all Indian countries by building private LTE networks for Native American tribes in the United States. 360 Communications has a carrier grade network from core to customer premises that sets them apart from other providers.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networking and is a pioneer in breakthrough technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only provider of cloud-native comprehensive network software, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, by accelerating software network transformation for more than 250 communication service providers in more out of 120 countries, serving more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

