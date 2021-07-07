36 years of Julio César Chávez’s knockout of Roger Mayweather are celebrated

one night today but 36 years ago, Julio Cesar Chavez, He applied one of his best knockouts to the American, Roger mayweather, and that from that moment on it would mark a great career for the Mexican.

The great Julio Cesar Chavez technically finished in two rounds with the American Roger mayweather on the ring of the Hotel Riviera in Las Vegas, and his triumph earned him the WBC super featherweight world crown.

The referee was Richard Steele, who stopped the actions at 2 minutes and 30 seconds. of the aforementioned assault after a second fall suffered by Mayweather.

For now Julio Cesar Chavez he is focused on his business and enjoys a full life with his family.

But a great project is also being cooked together with Roberto Durán in which they will do a Reality Show in which they will look for the next world boxing legend.

