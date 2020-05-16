AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh

Nearly 3 million laid-off workers in the United States applied to the government for unemployment aid last week, after the coronavirus pandemic forced job cuts, even though most states have begun allowing some companies to reopen under certain restrictions

AP –

With the new weekly figure, some 36 million people have applied for insurance for unemployment in the two months since the COVID-19 For the first time, it forced millions of companies to close their doors and reduce their workforce, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The number of requests from first-time applicants for government aid for unemployment It has declined for six consecutive weeks, indicating that fewer and fewer companies are cutting their payrolls. However, by historical standards, the most recent weekly figure shows that the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that is sinking into a severe recession.

The pace of new aid requests from last week remains four times the record that prevailed before the coronavirus crisis hit in March.

Unemployed workers in some states still report difficulties applying for or receiving government benefits. These include self-employed or self-employed workers – such as those who use Airbnb and Uber to generate income_, who just this year became eligible for help for unemployment.

States that are now mitigating the shutdown of economic activities use various means. Ohio has allowed reopening of warehouses, most offices, factories, and construction companies, but restaurants and bars remain closed for indoor service and can only deliver takeout food.

The latest figures for aid requests by unemployment they follow a devastating report from the US job market last week. The government said that the unemployment it rose to 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and that employers cut 20.5 million jobs. Job growth of a decade was eliminated in just one month.