A new study by scientists at the University of Nottingham found that humans could share our galaxy, the Milky Way, with 36 other extraterrestrial civilizations. Using the information we have to date on exoplanets, on the formation of stars and those that orbit our galaxy, the researchers calculated that more than three dozen civilizations with intelligent life would inhabit our corner of the universe.

The importance of the Drake equation

This new study would not have been possible without the application of the Drake equation, a mathematical algorithm designed in the 1960s by astronomer Frank Drake to determine the odds of intelligent life in outer space. Although we still don’t completely know if it exists or not, this equation gathers all the necessary factors to approach an answer, at least from the point of view of probability.

Drake’s equation takes into account factors such as the number of stars that form on average in the Milky Way each year, the portion of those stars that have planets orbiting them, the fraction of those planets that develop ecosystems and the smallest part that could harbor life. In addition, the smallest fraction of planets is added that, in addition to developing other types of life, may contain intelligent life. Finally, the portion of these that could have given rise to a civilization capable of developing the technology necessary to have detectable communications from outer space is calculated. The last factor that comes into play in Drake’s equation is the lifetime of these civilizations. It goes without saying that for now human beings are the only ones that fit into this category, since for several decades we have sent radio waves and probes to the depths of the universe.

The researchers’ response

Solving Drake’s equation is almost impossible because we practically don’t know all the specific values ​​that the variables would have. However, that does not mean that we do not have any information. Using what we currently know about star formation in the Milky Way, about the different stars in the galaxy and about exoplanets, the team of researchers at the University of Nottingham offered a new answer to Drake’s famous equation.

The researchers calculated the distribution of stars in the Milky Way galaxy, looking for those that were similar in age to our Solar System, that is, around 4.5 billion years old. During this process they discovered that 97% of the stars in the galaxy are over 5 billion years old. This quantity was subjected to another calculation to discover the portion of these stars that were stable enough to have planetary systems, and it turned out that a third of stars older than 5 billion years could have relatively complex planetary systems. Subsequently, using the information available on the distribution of the exoplanets, the researchers calculated the number of rocky planets that were located in the habitable zone within the orbit of these stars, in addition to the presence of metals and resources necessary to build the necessary technology. to communicate with other civilizations. Finally they put an average of 100 years for the duration of the civilizations that could inhabit these planets.

36 close neighbors …

This complex calculation showed that at least 36 extraterrestrial civilizations inhabit the Milky Way. This with various reservations and assumptions of course. One of them is that life on those planets has had an evolution similar to what happened on Planet Earth, leading at some point to the existence of intelligent life. further there is great uncertainty in applying the Drake equation with a minimum of 4 intelligent civilizations and a maximum of 211. If all of them were evenly distributed in the Milky Way, the closest would be 17,000 light years from the Solar System.

Another not very encouraging calculation is that these hypothetical extraterrestrial civilizations They should make attempts to contact us for 3,060 years to contact us. Considering that these civilizations can survive for more than three millennia without annihilating themselves (a case that seems utopian considering human history), we will not be in contact with anything soon.