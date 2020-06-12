Brussels, June 12 . .- On June 12, but 35 years ago, the then President of the Spanish Government, Felipe González, signed the Treaty of Accession to the European Economic Community, the current European Union (EU), in the Column Hall of the Royal Palace of Madrid.

Spain’s entry into the community club did not take effect until January 1, 1986, but that signing ended negotiations that began almost ten years earlier, in 1977, when the Government of Adolfo Suárez formally requested the country’s integration into the predecessor of the EU.

“We have missed you. The European construction and hope would have been partial, incomplete, without your adherence and participation,” confessed the then President of the European Commission, Jacques Delors.

Today, Spain is represented by 58 MEPs in the European Parliament, the former Spanish minister Josep Borrell occupies the position of high EU representative for Foreign Policy and the vice-president and minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, sounds like the next president of the Eurogroup.

Since joining the Union, the Eurochamber has been chaired by Spaniards on three occasions: Enrique Barón (1989-1992), José María Gil-Robles (1997-1999) and Josep Borrell (2004-2007).

THE BENEFITS OF BELONGING TO THE “CLUB”

When it comes to profits, it’s almost impossible not to think about money.

Thus, in 2018 Spain contributed 10,314 million euros to the European Union, the equivalent of 0.85% of its economy, while it received a total of 12,270 million, according to data from the EU itself.

However, belonging to the community club offers Spain many more advantages, as the researcher from the Elcano Royal Institute and professor of Political Sciences at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) Ignacio Molina, explains to Efe, for whom the entry of our country into the EU symbolized “the ultimate anchor to democracy”.

“That June 12 we closed the 20th century after 40 years of dictatorship, during which we were a pariah country,” emphasizes Molina.

In the opinion of Jorge Núñez, analyst at the CEPS research institute, the European Union “brings many benefits to Spain, far superior to the European budget.” According to Núñez, “the EU has transformed Spain”, and the problems and crises that the country has suffered while in it “could not have been avoided by remaining outside”.

“We are so used to how everything works that we take it for granted and do not value it,” says Núñez, who remembers that simple things like crossing a border, doing business between Madrid and Berlin or having the same rights as a local citizen when we emigrate your country is only possible in the EU.

In this sense, Molina believes that “the experience of Brexit (the departure of the United Kingdom from the community bloc) has once again demonstrated that leaving the EU is quite a bad business, because it generates a lot of conflict and uncertainty.”

Both experts agree that the Union “is not perfect, but being outside is worse than being inside.”

“The EU is the most important experiment in international multicultural coexistence in history, based on negotiation and commitment,” says Núñez, in whose opinion “it is not the Union that is holding Spain back, but rather an area with common borders and instruments stability that reduce global impacts. “

FUTURE CHALLENGES

Both experts see a good management of the funds that the EU will grant to Spain after the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Núñez points out that Spain must “invest in the future” and “not maintain the unsustainable”, in order to “produce an economy that is fair and sustainable, but also productive.”

“We are facing an economic transition and a very powerful transformation of production systems and economic philosophy, and we must rise to the challenge,” adds the CEPS researcher.

For his part, Molina insists on the need for the EU to take a more relevant role in international relations, so that the most powerful actors “are not only the United States and China.”

“Countries like Portugal and Spain, even with Germany, cannot live up to these great powers, but all together they can”, specifies this political researcher.

Climate change, the circular economy, the defense of rights and a minimally decent standard of living for all citizens, as well as border management and migration are the future challenges in which, according to both experts, the world You should focus from now on; and they agree that these are challenges that Spain will be better able to face as part of the EU.

Paula Boira Nacher

.