European Cup final. 1984/85 season. Juventus-Liverpool. On the mat of the Heysel Stadium in Brussels, the names of Platini, Boniek, Rossi, Dalglish or Rush they foreshadowed a spectacular afternoon of soccer. However, the party ended in tragedy: 39 dead eclipsed the pyrrhic victory of the Italian team (1-0) and the name of Heysel passed forever into the black history of football.

Exactly 35 years have passed since events that shocked the world of sports. May 29, 1985 is a date burned into a dark decade in which other incidents such as those at the Luzhniki stadiums in Moscow, Hillsborough or the Valley Parade in Bradford also resonated.

ONE HOUR BEFORE THE MATCH

However, Juventus-Liverpool, due to the greatness of the event, a European Cup final, was the most representative tragedy. With all the lights on the Belgian stadium, the cameras broadcast live a shame that started an hour before the start of the match, when Liverpool’s most radical fans, some intoxicated, threw objects and pounced on Juventus fans who occupied a different area of ​​the field.

Then, the fans of the Italian club, in their attempt to protect themselves from the “hooligans”, accumulated imprisoned against the wall where the stands ended and against the protective fences that separated them from the field of play.

A DEADLY TRAP

Those fences, fixed and without emergency exits, were a trap for hundreds of people who suffered the pressure of the thrust of thousands more. In addition, the situation curled a multitude of fans located in different parts of the stadium, who came to jump onto the pitch armed with sticks and other objects with the intention of attacking fans of the opposing hobby.

Law enforcement officials attempted to separate the stadium areas with security cords to prevent invasions from one area to another. That action prevented a quick intervention in the place where hundreds of people needed an urgent exit to avoid suffocation.

The perfect storm culminated with the closing of the accesses to the slipway area where the avalanches had occurred. The objective was to prevent more troops from entering. However, the surface became a cage in which 32 Juventus fans died, four Belgians, two French and one Irish. Most by suffocation and crushing. In addition, the high figure of 600 wounded was added.

BLACK IMAGES

The images of the inert bodies on the concrete and on the grass went around the world. The televisions had connected the signal minutes before the game to explain the moments before the duel and the spectators were confronted with an authentic tragedy of colossal dimensions that left the meeting touched.

Clubs and footballers refused to play. But, in the end, the clash was disputed. The authorities and UEFA intuited worse consequences if it was not played and, an hour and a half later, a match began that would crown Juventus as European champion. In the 58th minute, a nonexistent penalty on Boniek served Platini to make the only goal of a game marked forever by tragedy.

EXEMPLARY PUNISHMENT

UEFA sanctioned English clubs without being able to play European matches for five years. Liverpool fell ten years which were later reduced to six. English football’s dominance, with seven European champions in the past eight editions, was cut short.

English fans were stigmatized and until the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989, in which 96 Liverpool fans died, there was no forceful action in Britain to improve stadium security.

Those were the immediate consequences of a game that went down in black football history. No one remembers the penalty of Platini or Liverpool’s attempts to equalize the final. On the retina was the chilling portrait of the corpses that filled the Heysel stadium.

However, the photo after the victory of Juventus of the solitary, thoughtful fan, in a dirty stands and trampling on the fences that could not be knocked down in time to avoid the death of 39 souls, is final. It is the image of the most tragic end of party in the history of football.

