35 years ago, a world number 1 hit Spanish sports

In the 80s, Spanish sport knew, lived and enjoyed as such, and official, a number one in a world ranking in an emerging sport, golf: Severiano Ballesteros. The Cantabrian reached the world leadership on April 27, 1986, that is to say, this Tuesday marks 35 years of such a milestone. A ranking that had been established on April 3, 1986 and in which Seve unseated the German Bernhard Langer. In total, the ill-fated ace of Pedreña occupied that condition of number one for 61 weeks, and it was not until the summer of 2020 that another Spanish (Txema Olazábal Y Sergio garcia they tried but they only ‘reached number 2), the Basque Jon rahm, He held such a privilege.

There is no excess Spanish sport of world number one. Of course, he has had them apart from Seve, being the incomparable Rafael Nadal (209 weeks in a 12-year interval) the most outstanding without a doubt. And we are talking about the best Spanish athlete of all time and one of the world’s top. If we stick to the official rankings established by the different international federations (cycling, taekwondo, triathlon, sailing) or professional circuits (golf and tennis), and which over the years have undergone modifications but have always served as a benchmark for To establish a world ranking, Spanish sport offers around thirty athletes who have topped the world list for a week, a month, a year, two, five years or more than a decade, even if they are not consecutive years.

Seve Ballesteros was among the first to occupy the world leadership of a sport, on and off, for three years. The ranking was established by IMG in 1986, but from 1979 to that year the Cantabrian was already considered the best golfer in the world. Seve is currently the sixth player to have been number one for the most weeks. Top this classification Tiger Woods with 683, followed by Greg norman with 331, Dustin Johnson with 127, Rory McIlroy with 106 and Nick Faldo with 97. Seve adds up to 61.

Seve Ballesteros was No. 1 for the first time as we have said on April 27, 1986 and was in the lead 20 weeks, then 1 week in 1987, another in October 1988, from November 19, 1988 to March 1989, 19 weeks, and the last April 20 to August of that year.

The emergence of the Santander golfer and his triumphs (more than 90) in the five continents put Spanish sport on the map; up to that moment he had had as great banners Manolo Santana, Manolo Orantes, Luis Ocaña Y Angel Nieto to name the most prominent.

Nadal, in 2019 (here in the Conde de Godó Trophy) finished the year as number one

Miguel Indurain it enjoyed such rank in 1992 and 1993 thanks to the UCI Ranking, a scoring system for road races throughout the season used from 1984 to 2004, when it was replaced by the UCI ProTour. Alejandro Valverde (two years), and ‘Purito’ Rodríguez (three) led it in the second decade of this new century.

In tennis he takes the cake in weeks of No. 1 Nadal, who on August 18, 2008, after the Olympic Games. from Beijing, it was for the first time world No. 1, and then in several stages (2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019).

Sailing deserves a special mention, the most successful Olympic sport in Spain. There have been many sailors who have topped the world ranking since the unforgettable JJ.OO. from Barcelona in 1992. However, in sailing rankings, unlike other sports, regularity in front positions prevails more than explicitly winning regattas. That is, a sailor can become number one in the world, for example, from Alicante Ivan Pastor, without having won a World Cup or a European Championship, but having finished in the top 10 in the main scoring regattas.

Finally, a separate part should be made with motor disciplines, where there is no specific world ranking but they could be considered the best in the world in their category and time, the Ángel Nieto ‘Aspar’, Sito Pons, Àlex Crivillé, Marc Márquez, Jorge Lorenzo, Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, Jordi Tarrés, Toni Bou, Laia Sanz…

The number one in Spanish sports *

– BADMINTON

Carolina Marin 2015

– CYCLING

Miguel Indurain 1992 and 1993

Alejandro Valverde 2006 and 2008

‘Purito’ Rodríguez 2010, 2012, 2013

– GOLF

Severiano Ballesteros 61 weeks, at intervals between April 1986 and August 1989

Jon Rahm 4 weeks, July 19 to August 9, 2020

– JUDO

Nico ‘Shera’ 2018

– KARATE

Damian Quintero 2015

Sandra Sanchez 2015

– PADDLE

Paquito Navarro and Juan Lebrón 2019

– TAEKWONDO

Joel Gonzalez (category -58 kgs.), 2012

– INDIVIDUAL TENNIS

Arantxa Sánchez Vicario 12 weeks in 1995

Carlos Moyà 2 weeks in 1999

Juan Carlos Ferrero 8 weeks in 2003

Rafa Nadal 209 weeks between 2008 and January 2020

Garbiñe Muguruza 2017

– DOUBLE TENNIS

Emilio Sánchez 2 weeks in 1989

Arantxa Sánchez 111 weeks between 1992 and 1997

Vivi Ruano 65 weeks between 2003 and 2005

– TRIATHLON

Javier Gómez Noya Between 2007 and 2016

– CANDLE

T. Zabell (with P. Guerra and B. Via-Dufresne, 470) 1992, 1993 and 1994

Fernando León / Josele Ballester (Tornado) 1995,1996 and 1997

Santi López-Vázquez / Javier de la Plaza (49er) 2002

Fernando Echavarri and Antón Paz (Tornado) 2004 and 2005

Marina Alabau (RS: X Female) 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010

Iván Pastor (RS: X Male) 2007 and 2013

Iker Martínez / Xabi Fernández (49er) 2007 and 2008

Blanca Manchón (RS: X Female) 2010 and 2012

Rafa Trujillo (Finn) 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012

Tara Pacheco and Berta Betanzos (470) 2012

Federico and Arturo Alonso (49er) 2013

Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez (470) 2021

Tara Pacheco / Florian Trittel (Nacra 17) 2021

* based on an official world ranking (UCI, Pro Tour, ATP, WTA, ITU, IYRU, ISAF …)