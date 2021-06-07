35 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

A new week begins and our daily summary returns, punctual at 6:30 in the morning. Welcome!

Today is celebrated an apple keynote, and we already know some content related to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, and the new Apple Watch apps.

We interviewed the Head of the Consumer Division of Huawei Spain, Fred Wang, which tells us what they are looking for with HarmonyOS.

Like every weekend, we have published a good handful of reports and current affairs. The complete ones are worth it Nokia X20, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi Note 10 5G, and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 laptop review. In addition, the reports of the curious history of the Thermomix, how to manipulate the computer’s CPU from Windows 10, what is the Starline project, how to reduce attacks in Windows 10, cheap fans for the summer, the ice maker buying guide, and much more.

Technological news

You can now use Tinder without fear of running into your ex or acquaintances.

The new head of the Consumer division of Huawei Spain, Fred Wang, talks first-hand about the HarmonyOS operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is leaked with new renders and features.

This would be the new Twitter functions of 'change who can respond' and 'safe mode'.

Mobile phones

We tell you the good and the bad of the Nokia X20.

The Snapdragon 895 processor could use transistors from Samsung and not from TSMC, according to reliable sources.

A new Redmi with 5G, the Redmi Note 10 5G.

These would be the new applications that would be announced for the Apple Watch.

These are the main novelties that Apple would present for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

We thoroughly tested Oppo's flagship for 2021, the spectacular Oppo Find X3 Pro.

The expected one is here review of Xiaomi's most powerful mobile, the Mi 11 Ultra.

Computers and tablets

Microsoft will now automatically update your computer to the new version of Windows.

All the good, and the less good, of Microsoft's newest laptop, the Surface Laptop 4.

How to control and modify CPU usage in Windows 10 and why it is so important.

Key points that you must secure in Windows 10 to reduce risks against possible attacks.

Lifestyle

What is Google's Project Starline? The future of hyper-realistic communications.

Huawei Watch 3: Why it can be a tough rival to the Apple Watch.

The curious history of Thermomix: from blender for thick soups to the world's best-selling food processor.

Guide and tips for buying a hair straightener and choosing the right model.

Electric grills: tips and guide to buying an electric barbecue.

This is the ideal temperature to put the air conditioning on and save on the electricity bill.

Technology on vacation: essential devices to take with you this summer.

5 cheap fans under 30 euros that have free shipping.

Guide and tips for buying an ice maker at home.

Lidl puts that machine that you have wanted to have all your life for sale for only 24.99 euros.

Motor

Fiat will also make only electric cars in 2030.

This is the new YouTube Music on Android Auto and it has a new interface.

Science

Humans could be extinct in 100 years due to climate change, says Barack Obama.

What is airbrush, the solid material 7 times lighter than air, and harder than steel.

This 160 meter yacht has solar sails and does not require wind on top.

The curiosities of the day

The Wind Telephone, a disconnected booth used by thousands of people to talk to their deceased.

Microsoft Excel is now officially an eSport.

They invent a third eye so that those who look at their mobile on the street do not hit the streetlights.

Historian goes viral on TikTok for her hilarious "tricks" to become an art expert.

The First Tech Wearable Is Over 300 Years Old: An Abacus Ring From The Qing Dynasty.

