35 Small Tattoo Ideas and Designs for 2021

If you’ve been awake and on the internet in the past few years, you’ve definitely noticed a major spike in the tiny tattoo trend. It seems like everyone on Instagram (including celebrities — hi, Miley Cyrus and Halsey) has one, and it’s no surprise why they’re so popular. Aside from just being extremely adorable and small, they’re also really easy to place in “hideable” spots (think: hips, collarbones, behind the ear), if that’s your thing. They’re also less expensive than super-intricate designs, and they’re a great first tattoo if you’ve been intimidated by the whole process (tho, like, it’s worth the reminder that small tattoos are obviously just as permanent as larger tattoos , so you definitely want to make sure you like it).

Down to give one a try? I had a feeling, which is why I’ve gathered up all the ideas, from a simple heart design to a fun bestie tattoo. Scroll ahead for 35 of the sweetest small tattoos of all time.

1 This Tiny Heart Tattoo

My favorite thing about this small tattoo? The unique placement on the outside of the thumb. Hands get a lot of sun exposure though, so apply a hand cream with sunscreen regularly to protect your ink.

2 This Small Flower Tattoo

If you like simple, fine-line tattoos, you’ll legit love this cute lil flower tattoo. It’s perfect for your arm, shoulder, or really anywhere you want to put your small tattoo.

3 This Small Star Tattoo

This small tattoo is really pretty and understated — only someone paying attention would be able to spot it. Sound like something you want? Cool. Reminder: You’ll want to avoid slathering on any creams for the first few days after getting your tattoo, and then go in with a specific tattoo lotion once it starts to peel.

4 This Small Butterfly Tattoo

If stars and flowers aren’t really your vibe, you should consider this small butterfly tattoo. I like how detailed it is while still being so small and subtle. Impressive, right?

5 These Tiny Bird Tattoos

Getting a small tattoo doesn’t mean you have to stick to a single design. These bird tattoos are the perfect example of tiny tattoos that create a larger illustration without taking up too much space.

6 This Block Letter Tattoo

Cursive and script tattoos are always cute, but IMO, block letter tattoos are where it’s really at. I just love how the lines are so clean and crisp in this small tattoo. So screenshot this pic, choose your word, and DM your fave tattoo artist ASAP.

7 This Dog Silhouette Tattoo

There’s no sweeter tribute to your pet than getting their silhouette tattooed. Whether it’s a dog or cat tattoo, this small tattoo idea is such a cute way to keep them with you forever.

8 These Sweet Paw Print Tattoos

If you want to get a dog tribute tattoo but you aren’t feeling the silhouette, these small paw print tattoos are so cute and unique to your pup.

9 This Small Wave Tattoo

Getting a small tattoo on the side of your heel is a great spot for keeping your tattoo hidden (if / when you want). The white ink on this wave design is so cool, too.

10 These Small Star Tattoos

There is truly no limit to what you can create with star tattoos. This sweet star cluster is a great option — but you can also make it more personal by incorporating your Zodiac sign.

11 This Flame Tiny Tattoo

If you need a daily reminder that you are actual fire, this small tattoo is it. Bonus: It’s a simple linear design, so it won’t take multiple visits to the tattoo parlor to get it done.

12 This Small Lion Tattoo

I don’t know about you, but I’m actually floored by how detailed this small lion tattoo is—Like, it fits on a freakin ‘finger. Plus, something about having a lion’s head on your hand at all times is just really cool.

13 This Small Script Tattoo

If you have a word in mind that really speaks to you, getting it inked in script (like this pretty design) is a great way to make your small tattoo really personal. Pro tip: Before your appointment, pick up a bottle of fragrance-free lotion to use while it heals.

14 This Calligraphy Tiny Tattoo

Here’s a cute small tattoo idea: Choose a letter instead of a whole word, and it’ll be small enough to get it inked literally anywhere—Even your hands. Plus, the combination of the star and letter in this tattoo gives it a really creative flare.

15 This Tiny Moon Tattoo

A moon tattoo is a great tiny tattoo choice because there are literally endless variations and styles. I mean, how pretty is this little floral moon?

16 This Tiny Finger Tattoo

Despite being the smallest part of the body, there are still so many ways to get a finger tattoo. The design of this rose is so pretty and intricate that it doesn’t even need any color.

17 This Sweet Mom Tattoo

While a small tattoo doesn’t always have to mean something (you can get one just ’cause it’s cute), it’s always such a sweet way to remind you of someone you care about, like your mom.

18 This Minimalist Bunny Tattoo

Minimalist tattoos are having a moment rn and it’s easy to see why (seriously, there are very few things that don’t look adorable in this style). I’m personally a fan of the red-ink detailing in this tiny bunny design.

19 These Small Sunflower Tattoos

If you like colorful tattoos, these tiny sunflower tattoos are so tiny and bright at the same time. Get them in a little cluster like this to let them really stand out.

20 This Small Paper Airplane Tattoo

This paper airplane tattoo is small enough to fit across your wrist and simple enough that you could get it with the stick-and-poke method or the traditional way. But before you start DIY-ing your small tattoo with stick and poke, I suggest getting it done by a pro to get it right (and. You know, to avoid infections).

21 These Tiny Couple Tattoos

Looking for a couple’s tattoo that isn’t too extra? These finger tattoos are it. They’re subtle, easy to conceal, and a cute way to always stay connected.

22 This Cursive Small Tattoo Idea

There is no limit to the types of cursive letter tattoos you can get, from the word itself to the font style. This small tattoo idea is really pretty without being over the top.

23 This Small Letter Tattoo

You really can’t look at this cute tattoo and not smile. I mean, it’s literally reminding you to. The best thing about fine-line tattoos is that they’re not overpowering if you’re looking for a more lowkey design.

24 This Abstract Circle Tiny Tattoo

If abstract art is more your style, this blue circle tiny tattoo is for you. It’s pretty, it’s unique, and the color is so vivid.

25 This Shaded Paper Airplane Tattoo

I’m honestly obsessed with the level of skill in this small airplane tattoo. The inner arm is a great place for this one, since you’ll want a spot where you can easily show it off when you want and hide it when you don’t. Psst: We created a guide and busted some of the biggest myths around tattooing darker skin tones.

26 This Minimalist Heart Small Tattoo

Certain things never go out of style for tattoos, and hearts are one of them. This unique line-drawn heart tattoo is so simple and sleek that it could honestly be placed anywhere.

27 This Chili Pepper Tiny Tattoo Idea

Hi, if you need a reminder on the reg that you are a hot lil chili pepper, you can’t go wrong with this small tattoo. I just love the red colored lines on this one.

28 This “Friends” Tattoo Idea

Even before the iconic Friends Reunion came out, I would have fully supported your right to tattoo the word “Friends” on your body. This tiny tattoo is perfect for any mega fans out there.

29 This Leaf Small Tattoo Idea

While this probably isn’t the most painless place to get a small tattoo, it might be the coolest. You’re definitely going to want to take good care of this tattoo afterwards.

30 These Small Avocado Tattoos

Okay, if I was going to get a fruit tattooed on my body, I might just have to go with these cute avocados. You could keep this small tattoo black and white, or really make it your own by adding some green.

31 This Apple Tiny Tattoo

If you’re looking for the right placement for your small tattoo, ankle tattoos have stood the test of time–As evidenced by this truly delightful apple tattoo. So if an avocado wouldn’t be your first choice, try this one for your small tattoo (or really any other fruit; there are no rules).

32 This Small Coffee Tattoo

This one probably isn’t small enough to fit on your finger or behind your ear, but it’s still a cute tiny tattoo that represents the one thing that runs the world: coffee.

33 These Best Friend Tattoos

34 These Smiley Face Tattoos

Instead of matching best friend tattoos, maybe you and your sister (or cousin or mom or aunt) are looking for a cute matching tattoo set. May I suggest these cute smiley small tattoos? They’re super sweet but still fairly understated.

35 This Diamond Tattoo Idea

Diamonds are timeless, so naturally they make a great small tattoo idea. PSA: Before choosing a place to get inked, look through a few tattoo artists on Instagram to browse their work ahead of time.

