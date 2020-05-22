New CDC Guidelines in the US 2:22

. – In a new guide for mathematical models and public health officials, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA (CDC) estimate that about a third of coronavirus infections are asymptomatic.

The CDC also says its “best estimate” is that 0.4% of people who show symptoms and have covid-19 will die, and the agency estimates that 40% of coronavirus transmission occurs before people feel sick.

The agency cautions that those numbers are subject to change as more is learned about covid-19, and cautions that the information is intended for planning purposes. Still, he explains that his estimates are based on actual data collected by the agency before April 29.

The numbers are part of five planning scenarios that “mathematical modelers are using across the federal government,” according to the CDC. Four of those scenarios represent “the lower and upper limits of disease severity and viral transmissibility.”

The fifth scenario is the “CDC’s best current estimate of viral transmission and disease severity in the United States.” In that scenario, the agency described its estimate that 0.4% of people who feel sick with covid-19 will die.

For people 65 and older, the CDC puts that number at 1.3%. For people 49 and younger, the agency estimated that 0.05% of symptomatic people will die.

Expert criticizes estimates

Under the most severe of the five scenarios described – not the agency’s “best estimate” – the CDC lists a symptomatic case fatality ratio of 0.01, meaning that 1% of people overall with covid-19 and her symptoms would die.

In the least severe scenario, CDC puts that number at 0.2%.

An expert quickly rejected the CDC’s estimates.

“While most of these numbers are reasonable, death rates are too low,” biologist Carl Bergstrom of the University of Washington told CNN.

Bergstrom, an expert in computer modeling and simulations, said the numbers seemed inconsistent with the real-world findings.

“The estimates of the numbers infected in places like New York are out of line with these estimates. Recall that the death toll in New York right now is far more than we would expect if every adult and child in the city had been infected with a flu-like virus. This is not the flu. It’s covid, “said Bergstrom.

“As I see it, the‘ best estimate ’is extremely optimistic, and the worst case’ is quite optimistic even as the best estimate. One would certainly want to consider worse scenarios, ”Bergstrom said of the CDC numbers.

“By presenting these official parameter sets for modeling efforts, the CDC is influencing the models produced by federal agencies, but also the broader scientific discourse because there will be some pressure to use the CDC standard parameter sets in modeling work in the future, ”said the expert.

“Since these parameters set the underestimation of fatality by a substantial margin compared to the current scientific consensus, this is deeply problematic.”

Numbers are for planning purposes, CDC says

“The scenarios are intended to advance public health planning and preparation. They are not predictions or estimates of the expected impact of covid-19, ”the CDC says.

He says the numbers do not “reflect the impact of any behavioral change, social distancing, or other interventions,” which would be relevant to some of the agency’s estimates, such as the number of infections derived from each case.

Still, CDC is characterizing the numbers as preliminary estimates from federal agencies, including CDC and the Department of Health’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, which are “designed to help inform the decisions of modelers and officials at public health using mathematical models ”.

Based on the best-estimate scenario, the guideline says 3.4% of people symptomatic with covid-19 will require hospitalization, and that number will rise to 7.4% in people age 65 and older. The CDC also says that people without symptoms are assumed to be as infectious as those with symptoms.

