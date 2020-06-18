Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Although the fight against racism is far from triumphing, recent events have placed the issue at the center of many societies and it seems that this time there is a greater effort to try to eradicate it or at least diminish it. An important part of this has to do with the positions that companies take; In the case of video games, zero tolerance was shown for this type of act and the players in the Halo 3 tests on PC already have it clear.

As you know, a few days ago testing of Halo 3 began on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection for this platform. Well, although this phase and access is only for insiders, it has not been without controversy as Brian Jarrard refers. According to the 343 Industries communications director, Halo 3 PC tests have been clouded by racist insults by some users and the company not only took note of this, but is already preparing the corresponding punishments.

Disappointing to see some Insiders using racial slurs and attacking other players in the flight. Not only will you be removed from the flight, you’ll be banned from all future flights and will face consequences in the retail game, too. Racism and bigotry have no place in Halo. – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) June 16, 2020

As Jarrard puts it, insiders who uttered racist insults against other players during Halo 3 PC testing were kicked out of the testing phase and in the most extreme cases there may be penalties such as the final expulsion of the game tests. Halo are to come and there may even be banishings and punishments that are still active after the launch of the game on the platform.

