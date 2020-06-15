Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It seems that E3 2020 was destined not to take place this year, because in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, its headquarters, California, was also involved in the protests against racism that took place a few days ago. The biggest reflector for this edition was placed in the Xbox presentation, as many things about Xbox Series X would be revealed, however this was not the case and we could not see the great presentation of Halo Infinite that had been prepared, according to Brian Jarrard.

A few days ago, Brian Jarrard, director of community affairs for 343 Industries, noted through a post on his official Twitter account that the presentation of Halo Infinite at E3 2020 had been taken so seriously by the company responsible for the franchise they thought would steal the entire show. Unfortunately, circumstances did not allow it.

It should be noted that Jarrard’s publication occurred in the context of protests against racism in the United States, so he pointed out that it was not the time to talk about video games, however, he could not miss the mention of what the presentation of Halo Infinite if it had been made in the framework of E3 2020.

I know it’s a trivial, meaningless thing given the state of this country and much more important issues … but in a parallel universe I’d be at e3 this week. I’m bummed. This was to be our big year to own the show. Missing all my industry friends and the annual shenanigans. 🍻👊 – Brian Jarrard (@ ske7ch) June 9, 2020

Halo Infinite is one of the great bets of Xbox, because it will mark the beginning of the new generation and its transition period, hence it will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Also, the new installment of Halo will show the idea 343 Industries has of the franchise and will try to leave behind the controversy that generated Halo 5: Guardians. In the end, everything will be in the hands of the special event that Xbox prepares for July.

