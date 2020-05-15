By Sebastian Quiroz

05/15/2020 8:02 am

Although Halo: Infinite is one of the launch titles for Xbox Series X and one of the most anticipated for this year, we have not had the opportunity to see much about this game. Fortunately, 343 Industries has confirmed that we will see more about this project in development during the next Inside Xbox in July.

Although it was pretty safe to assume that Halo: Infinite would have some kind of presence during the “Xbox 20/20” presentation in two months, there was no official confirmation. Thus, developers secured the appearance of this title at the July event with a post on Halo Waypoint:

“You may have seen people talk about this lightly before, but we are very excited to confirm that Halo: Infinite will be one of the many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July.”

However, at the moment it is unknown if we will see some kind of gameplay or just a trailer, but seeing a bit of the game mode seems inevitable, even though the first “Xbox 20/20” event did not meet expectations in this department. At the moment there is no specific date for the July Inside Xbox.

Halo: Infinite is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC the same day the new Microsoft console is available in the 2020 holiday season. In related topics, we remind you that Halo 2 is now available on PC. Similarly, the composer of the series will not return for the new installment.

Via: Halo Waypoint

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

