Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary are now available for PC via Halo: The Master Chief Collection. 343 Industries recently started testing Halo 2 for PC, so the title will also be joining the collection soon.

This studio project is progressing very well, so computer gamers will soon be able to enjoy most of the installments of the popular saga. In fact, 343 Industries anticipated that Halo 2 will be coming to PC a little longer and gave a preview of what Halo 3 will look like.

This is what Halo 3 will look like in its PC launch

Tyler Davis, Community Manager at 343 Industries, gave great news for the franchise community. In an update on the development of the project, Davis said that if everything goes as planned, it will be a short time before Halo 2 officially arrives on PC.

Once this occurs, the company will immediately begin work to bring Halo 3 to the computer collection. Davis surprised the community with a sneak peek as he shared screenshots of Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST for PC.

On the other hand, the member of the study revealed that they are working on several novelties for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, such as an improved user interface, a text chat and general improvements in audio, a section that has caused some problems.

Davis also indicated that optimizations for matchmaking and cross-play between Xbox One and PC are being worked on. However, progress will be made on both aspects once all the improvements mentioned above are completed. Below I leave the images of Halo 3 and Halo 3: ODST for PC:

Check out Halo 3 screenshots for PC

It is important to mention that 343 Industries has not yet confirmed a date for the release of Halo 2 on PC. For now there are no clues as to when testing for Halo 3 will begin. We’ll have to wait to find out more about it.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available for Xbox One and PC. Visit this link to read all the news related to the title.

