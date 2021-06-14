34 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

It is Monday, and that means that after the weekend break, we return to the daily summary to tell everything that has happened during the last hours in the world of technology.

After sweeping the graphics card market, it seems that the semiconductor crisis reaches mobiles: Samsung could have stopped the manufacture of the Galaxy S21 FE due to a shortage of chips.

Is already underway the (virtual) fair E3 2021, the most important in the world of videogames. We have attended live Ubisoft, Xbox and Square Enix presentations, and we tell you the most important games that they showed us.

During the weekend we have published some articles and analyzes of the latest products on the market. Do not miss The reviews of the Asus Zenphone 8 Flip mobile, the Razer Blade 15 laptop and the LG C1 OLED TV. Also the Pluto TV user guide, what is AVIF, what legal implications does being an administrator of a WhatsApp group have, how to download instagram photos and videos, everything you need to know before buying an electric motorcycle, affordable refrigerators to make ice cream, 5 cheap tablets that are worth it, the most curious products of Cecotec, and much more.

Technological news

Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025.

NVIDIA will no longer release any more feature updates for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1.

The next Samsung Unpacked would be held on August 3 and would feature all of these devices.

Samsung would have stopped the production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to a shortage of chips.

Mobile phones

This is the feature of dragging and dropping images and texts between applications in iOS 15.

We tell you how the curious rotating camera of the Asus ZenFone 8 Flip works, in this complete review.

5 reasons why the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G can be the definitive cheap mobile.

What is AVIF? The image format with which Google wants to retire JPG.

What legal implications does being the administrator of a WhatsApp group have?

Computers and tablets

Now your Chromebook will update more frequently, every month.

How to download Instagram videos and images from your computer or mobile.

The University of Cambridge uses graphene to multiply the capacity of hard drives by 10.

5 tablets of less than 200 euros to watch videos and entertain yourself on trips.

A spectacular gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15.

Lifestyle

5 cheap ice cream makers to make healthy ice cream this summer.

The most curious products from Cecotec, the Spanish brand that is sweeping Amazon.

5 security cameras with night vision to monitor your home on vacation.

Tricks to clean the air conditioning and get it ready to fight the summer heat.

Leisure and gaming

Our experts put one of the best premium-end televisions to the test, the 48-inch LG C1 OLED".

What is Pluto TV and how does it work: configuration, channels and everything you need to know to watch TV for free.

Magnetic tables, the latest in tables for teleworking and gaming.

Xbox & Bethesda Games recap of E3 2021 – Xbox pulls muscle with Halo, Forza, Starfield and some surprises.

Summary of Square Enix Presents 2021 with a lot of Final Fantasy and a lot of Marvel superhero.

Summary Ubisoft Forward 2021 with Avatar Frontiers of Pandora and Mario + Rabbids 2 as protagonists.

Motor

RoboMaster TT, DJI's educational drones for learning artificial intelligence.

Everything you need to know before buying an electric motorcycle: models, help and differences.

They invent drones that locate human beings by their screams.

Science

The auction to travel with Jeff Bezos to space already has a winner, and price: 28 million dollars.

Atmospheric CO2 reaches its highest level in history.

Goodbye to wearables: MIT creates a digital fabric that can store video, audio, and biometric data.

Researchers create washable smart clothing that will monitor our health.

The curiosities of the day

Archaeologists find an intact 1,000-year-old chicken egg … and accidentally break it in the lab.

For the first time in 3,000 years, a Tasmanian Devil is born free in Australia.

Almost 1,000 drones search for an escaped leopard from a zoo in China, but cannot find it.

This has been the tech news summary of the day.