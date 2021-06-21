34 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Welcome to a new early morning tech roundup. We started the week strong with Amazon Prime Day. But there is other very interesting news.

Today has started Amazon Prime Day, and the PcDays of PcComponentes. We have prepared some reports and lists of offers with tips to save, and the best bargains that you should not miss.

Microsoft has started to report websites that show how to download or install the leaked version of Windows 11. In addition Windows 7 loses even more support, this time with the drivers.

During the weekend we have published some analysis and reports. Attentive to the reviews of the Huawei MatePad 10.4 (2021) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra mobile, the Kobo Elipsa ebook reader and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. In the articles section we explain what is dropshipping, tips for buying an iPhone in 2021, what is spoofing, tips for buying a kitchen scale, and others.

Technological news

The first version of the multi-device functionality for WhatsApp will come with these limitations. Read the news

If you have Windows 7 you will no longer be able to update the drivers through Windows Update. Read the news

Microsoft has begun to denounce the websites that show how to install the leaked version of Windows 11. Read the news

Avoid connecting to this Wi-Fi network with your iPhone or you will regret it. Read the news

Mobile phones

The iPhone 14 would be a great qualitative leap thanks to its new processor. Read the news

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, the mobile that wants to sneak into the premium range, with a high-end price. Read the analysis and opinion

Buying an iPhone in 2021: models and differences, is an older version of iPhone worth it? Check the list

Computers and tablets

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), Apple’s most powerful tablet. Read our analysis and opinion

Huawei MatePad 10.4 (2021), a tablet with Pro functions at a price below 300 euros. Read our analysis and opinion

Windows 11 could be noticeably faster and more efficient than Windows 10. Read the news

What is Spoofing? The deception technique that goes hand in hand with phishing. Read the report

Kobo Elipsa, the ebook reader with a stylus to use as a digital notebook. Read our analysis and opinion

Lifestyle

Tricks to save on Amazon Prime Day 2021. Read the report

The ComputerHoy list for Prime Day: these are the products that our newsroom recommends. Read the report

These products are going to triumph on Amazon Prime Day 2021 – you should keep a close eye on them. Read the report

Amazon offers a one-month trial of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or register freely.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: these are the bargains to follow. Read the news

Amazon products are also on sale on Prime Day – these are the best bargains. Read the news

Offers of the PC Days of PcComponentes that compete with the Prime Day of Amazon and that are very worthwhile. Read the report

What is Dropshipping or how to create an online store without having a single product: is it truly profitable? Read the report

Tips and guide to buying a domestic hot or cold water dispenser. Check the list

Buying a kitchen scale: precision, materials and difference between cheap models. Read the report

Because we no longer have time to read: books summarized in 15 minute readings. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Ibai Llanos buys the rights to the Copa América football and broadcasts it for free on his Twitch channel. Read the news

We’ve put the controversial Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card to the test. Read our analysis and opinion

You can now customize the next-generation Xbox controller to your liking, before you buy it. Read the news

The new Tamagotchi is a smartwatch. Read the news

Motor

Meet the drones that are going to plant 1 billion trees in just eight years. Read the news

Science

This huge wind trap, taller than the Eiffel Tower, will produce electricity for 80,000 homes. Read the news

This snake robot can dig in the sand very easily. Read the news

Climate change is erasing humanity’s oldest paintings. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

They find the third largest diamond in the world valued at more than 46 million euros. Read the news

They manage to faithfully reproduce the Apple I instruction manuals. Read the news

Ophiojura, a living Jurassic relic with eight tooth-filled jaws discovered in New Caledonia. Read the news

How did they set an alarm before inventing the alarm clock? This is how the Candle Alarm Clock works. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!