34 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

Microsoft has started to report websites that show how to download or install the leaked version of Windows 11. In addition Windows 7 loses even more support, this time with the drivers.
During the weekend we have published some analysis and reports. Attentive to the reviews of the Huawei MatePad 10.4 (2021) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra mobile, the Kobo Elipsa ebook reader and RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. In the articles section we explain what is dropshipping, tips for buying an iPhone in 2021, what is spoofing, tips for buying a kitchen scale, and others.
The first version of the multi-device functionality for WhatsApp will come with these limitations. Read the news
If you have Windows 7 you will no longer be able to update the drivers through Windows Update. Read the news
Microsoft has begun to denounce the websites that show how to install the leaked version of Windows 11. Read the news
Avoid connecting to this Wi-Fi network with your iPhone or you will regret it. Read the news
The iPhone 14 would be a great qualitative leap thanks to its new processor. Read the news
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, the mobile that wants to sneak into the premium range, with a high-end price. Read the analysis and opinion
Buying an iPhone in 2021: models and differences, is an older version of iPhone worth it? Check the list
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), Apple’s most powerful tablet. Read our analysis and opinion
Huawei MatePad 10.4 (2021), a tablet with Pro functions at a price below 300 euros. Read our analysis and opinion
Windows 11 could be noticeably faster and more efficient than Windows 10. Read the news
What is Spoofing? The deception technique that goes hand in hand with phishing. Read the report
Kobo Elipsa, the ebook reader with a stylus to use as a digital notebook. Read our analysis and opinion
Tricks to save on Amazon Prime Day 2021. Read the report
The ComputerHoy list for Prime Day: these are the products that our newsroom recommends. Read the report
These products are going to triumph on Amazon Prime Day 2021 – you should keep a close eye on them. Read the report
Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: these are the bargains to follow. Read the news
Amazon products are also on sale on Prime Day – these are the best bargains. Read the news
Offers of the PC Days of PcComponentes that compete with the Prime Day of Amazon and that are very worthwhile. Read the report
What is Dropshipping or how to create an online store without having a single product: is it truly profitable? Read the report
Tips and guide to buying a domestic hot or cold water dispenser. Check the list
Buying a kitchen scale: precision, materials and difference between cheap models. Read the report
Because we no longer have time to read: books summarized in 15 minute readings. Read the news
Ibai Llanos buys the rights to the Copa América football and broadcasts it for free on his Twitch channel. Read the news
We’ve put the controversial Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card to the test. Read our analysis and opinion
You can now customize the next-generation Xbox controller to your liking, before you buy it. Read the news
The new Tamagotchi is a smartwatch. Read the news
Meet the drones that are going to plant 1 billion trees in just eight years. Read the news
This huge wind trap, taller than the Eiffel Tower, will produce electricity for 80,000 homes. Read the news
This snake robot can dig in the sand very easily. Read the news
Climate change is erasing humanity’s oldest paintings. Read the news
They find the third largest diamond in the world valued at more than 46 million euros. Read the news
They manage to faithfully reproduce the Apple I instruction manuals. Read the news
Ophiojura, a living Jurassic relic with eight tooth-filled jaws discovered in New Caledonia. Read the news
How did they set an alarm before inventing the alarm clock? This is how the Candle Alarm Clock works. Read the news
