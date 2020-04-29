To the 29 cases of COVID-19 detected until yesterday in the Puente Grande Penitentiary Complex, five more are added today, bringing the number to 34, according to the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ).

Furthermore, all patients they are stable and in isolation from the rest of the prison population; while they complete the isolation period to be discharged, prior to the corresponding studies.

In Jalisco, when adding the cases from the federal platform, the laboratories of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) and the private laboratory increased to 387 positives.

