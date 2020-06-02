The new service seeks to offer alarms at a very affordable price and without additional costs. Thus, the service it has no registration fee, neither installation nor permanence. The price is 45 euros per month for households (VAT included).

Movistar Prosegur Alarms: 34.90 euros for 6 months

But from today it is possible to contract it at a lower price, since the new offer leaves the first 6 months for only 34.90 euros a month if you hire before June 30. The operator’s Fusion customers also receive a additional discount of 5 euros in their Fusion rates for 6 months if they contract before June 15.

The service, which is also available for business, includes:

Alarm connected to the control panel with mobile and fixed connection, in addition to a control keyboard, siren, dissuasive plates, two motion detectors with cameras, one normal motion detector and five access keys

24/7 video surveillance system

Connection with the Movistar Prosegur Alarmas mobile application

The system allows us to control our alarm at any time with our mobile

The application is available for iOS and Android, and allows you to manage everything related to the alarm wherever you are. For example, you can see the camera in real time, in addition to having two-way audio to hear what is happening at home or to communicate with whoever is in it. It also allows us to control the status of the alarm, where we can connect or disconnect it, see a video recording of it before it goes off, change the access codes, etc. The alarm also has a UPS that allows it to continue operating for up to three additional hours in the event of a power outage.

The Acuda Service is also available free for six months, which guarantees that a Prosegur security guard will come to the home or business with the keys in the event that the alarm goes off or in the event that the owner has lost the keys.

The Movistar Prosegur Alarmas system has triple protection: anti-inhibition, with two-way communication by mobile connection and by fixed network; anti-intrusion, with the alarm connected to the Central Monitoring Station and the Police, with camera verification to avoid false positives; and anti-sabotage, thanks to the UPS and the control panel that detects manipulation of elements.