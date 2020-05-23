So far, 3,346 solidarity credits have been granted to domestic and independent workers

This Friday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They disclose the progress regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

Solidarity credits and Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity credits to the word

Norma Gabriela López, director of Incorporation and collection of the IMSS, reported that, so far, there are 3 thousand 346 solidarity credits for domestic and independent workers.

The official recalled that the IMSS It is not only one of the great providers of health services but also of social security for workers.

Credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, indicated that all the beneficiaries of this program have already been identified.

The secretary announced that, so far, they have dispersed 326 thousand 343 credits, one third of the original goal of the program.

The secretary warned that in none of these types of supports a payment or advance is requested.

ISSSTE personal loans

Édgar Díaz Garcilazo, director of economic, social and cultural benefits of the ISSSTE explained that, currently, he attends to 13.5 million beneficiaries.

The official indicated that he offers 21 insurance and benefits to the workers.

He recalled that ISSSTE now makes personal loans through draws, so in the second draw they will be carried out 32 thousand 222 loans.

He announced that all those who have benefited from the first draw of the ISSSTE, must follow a specific procedure and schedule due to the sanitary measures by COVID-19.

In addition, he explained that the process for second draw It takes place from May 6 to 26.

Pensionissste

Iván Pliego Moreno, executive member of Pensionissste, explained that this afore has the lowest commissions for employees in the country.

He stressed that, due to his public characterThis afore is focused on adding to the savings for the retirement of the workers.

This afores is open to workers, including independent because it offers higher profitability.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital