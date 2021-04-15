33 thrilling suspense series to get hooked on now

The unit | The Sinner | Killing Eve | Homecoming

The format of the series is already, in itself, quite addictive: you put a chapter, and another, and another, and another … Until you realize that it is past dinner time, you have five WhatsApp conversations that fumes and it is already dawn out there. Those things that happen. This does not happen with all series, of course: It has to have an exciting story, the kind that you can’t stop watching no matter how hard you try. And those are the ones we collect here today to help you choose your next binge-watching. Whether they are from Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Movistar + or any of the other platforms available in Spain, we are 100% sure that you will find the series you were looking for. The series that will have you glued to the sofa, alone in company, with addictive plots where there is no shortage of surprises at every corner.

We are talking about series turned into television classics like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale‘based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and starring Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss, or’Scandal‘, the successful series of lawyers created by Shonda Rhimes (‘ Grey’s Anatomy ‘,’ The Bridgertons’) and that follows an iconic Olivia Pope in her dirty laundry of the powerful. But in this list above all we will find series of today, new releases that have made us real obsessed from the beginning to the end: series like ‘The snake‘from Netflix, which tells of the international hunt for serial killer Charles Sobhraj,’Lovecraft country‘from HBO, which turns the monstrous universe of writer HP Lovecraft into a portrait of American racism in the key of fantasy and horror,’Hunters‘from Amazon Prime Video, a trip to 1970s New York with a group of Nazi hunters, or’Lupine‘from Netflix, which reinvents the character of Arsenio Lupine to create an adventure of deception and robbery by a charismatic Omar Sy. We will also find exciting Spanish series like ‘Unit‘, which follows the missions of the Spanish antiterrorist unit with the aim of preventing an attack in our country, and’Iron‘, a mystery set on the Canary Island where a judge (an implacable Candela Peña) will have to solve a crime. Both are available at Movistar +.

Ready to pick a series for tonight? Here it goes our complete list so you never get bored.