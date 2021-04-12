33 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

We start the week with energy collecting all the most relevant that has happened in the last hours.

What a week of social media hacks we’ve had … First it was Facebook, then LinkedIn, and now Club House: supposedly leaked the personal data of 1.3 million user accounts.

In the future, mobiles will be prepared to detect Covid-19 while you speak.

On weekends we usually publish our analyzes and reports to read with peace of mind. Do not miss the analysis of the Xioami Mi 11 Lite, first impressions of the Poco F3, the Razer Kiyo Pro camera, the Creative Stage V2 soundbar, and the Sony Bravia XR A90J TV. Also the reports with the best websites to play the lottery and other games of chance, 5 surveillance cameras with WiFi, what you should know before buying an SSD to play, a preview of the long-awaited Age of Empires IV game, the espress coffee maker buying guide, and much more.

Technological news

ClubHouse could have been hacked, personal data of 1.3 million accounts leaked. Read the news

Microsoft has taken its time but finally announces a 64-bit version of OneDrive for Windows 10. Read the news

The APKPure app contained malicious adware, and you must update to the latest version. Read the news

Our future phones could come with COVID-19 detection sensors, although not in the short term. Read the news

Elon Musk could already build his own Jurassic Park if he wanted to, according to the Neuralink co-founder. Read the news

Mobile phones

POCO F3, first impressions and contact with Snapdragon 870 and AMOLED at 120 Hz. Read the news

They find out how to block any WhatsApp account with just the phone number. Read the news

How the new WhatsApp Deep Links work and what are they for. Read the news

These are the first details of the Galaxy S21 FE, and there are surprises with its design. Read the news

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi’s “lightest” mobile, hides some surprises. Read the analysis and opinion

Google confirms that it will launch the Pixel 5a 5G, but you will not be able to buy it. Read the news

Computers and tablets

What is WPS WiFi and how to use this feature safely? Read the report

How to encrypt files or folders in Windows 10 to protect your most confidential information. Read the news

Lifestyle

This would be the new Google Pixel Watch according to this video and renders. Read the news

The best websites to check primitiva, bonoloto, euromillions, coupon, eleven triplex and more in 2021. Check the list

Manual, semi-automatic and super-automatic espresso machines: differences and which is the best for you. Check the buying guide

Clove tea has surprising benefits – this is how you can prepare it. Read the news

5 surveillance cameras with WiFi and night vision that cannot be missing at home. Check the list

We put the spectacular Sony Bravia XR A90J to the test. Read our analysis and opinion

These are the best smartwatches for swimming: they count meters, calories and even calculate the SWOLF. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

A camera for aspiring influencers, Razer Kiyo Pro. Read our analysis and opinion

We thoroughly tested the Creative Stage V2 soundbars. Read the analysis and opinion

Everything you need to know before buying an SSD disk to play on PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X. Read the report

5 4K televisions that are around 300 euros and that are perfect to make the leap to UHD. Read the report

Age of Empires IV, impressions of the triumphal return of one of the gods of the RTS genre. Read the report

Motor

The DGT changes the criteria for recovering card points after a fine. Read the news

The DGT warns: 500 euros and 3 points to only carry this device in the car (even if you don’t use it). Read the news

Science and culture

Marine life flees from the equator to colder waters, and this would augur a mass extinction event. Read the news

The Judean Palm, extinct for centuries, comes back to life thanks to seeds from 2,000 years ago. Read the news

You can already know what the weather is on Mars thanks to the Perseverance weather station created in Spain. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

What is this strange device that allows Minister González Laya’s companions to go without a mask? Read the news

The art that predicted confinement, this is what the most representative paintings look like without people. Read the news

Puerto Viejo, the English video game that wants to introduce Lope de Vega and El Lazarillo de Tormes. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. To start the week strong!