Unicef ​​carried out a survey of 10,500 young people and the results “highlight the importance and urgency of reaching young people with the correct information.”

Nearly a third of 10,500 young people in Latin America and the Caribbean consider not be at risk of getting Covid-19, according to a survey by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

Also, only a third of respondents chose all the correct answers when asked how the new coronavirus is transmitted and less than half were able to identify their national websites for information on this disease.

“Not having the data on the pandemic endangers the lives of young people and their families. But young people should not be blamed for being misinformed, “said UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Bernt Aasen.

“These disturbing findings highlight the importance and urgency to reach young people in Latin America and the Caribbean with the correct information, especially those with limited access to digital platforms, “he added.

More than 40 percent of the respondents mentioned traditional media as their main source of information about Cpvid-19, 21 percent cited social media and only 10 percent chose instant messaging services.

In addition, almost 95 percent of youth surveyed said action is needed to combat the pandemic, although almost half also believed that their communities are not fully prepared to deal with Covid-19.

The survey was conducted in 31 countries from that region via text messages and indicated a lack of knowledge about the symptoms, prevention and transmission of Covid-19. This is because only 44 percent of the youth considered being informed about the virus in general.

“In the coming days and weeks, youth participation could change the rules of the game in the fight against the pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean. It is essential to make reliable information not only accessible but also attractive to young people so that they feel part of the solution, not the problem, ”he said. (Ntx)