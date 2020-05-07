Geneva.- Confinement measures threaten to increase poverty levels of informal workers globally to 56% in low-income countries, warns the ILO.

This was reported in a study published by the International Labor Organization (ILO) Recently.

In high-income countries, relative poverty levels among informal workers will increase 52%, while in upper-middle-income countries the increase is estimated at 21%.

Worldwide, 1.6 billion of the 2 billion workers in the informal economy are affected by containment measures, the ILO said.

Most work in the most affected sectors or in small economic units most vulnerable to crises.

Includes tourism workers

These include workers in the hotel and restaurant services, the manufacturing industry, wholesale and retail, and the more than 500 million farmers who supply markets and street markets.

Women are particularly affected in high-risk sectors, the report highlights.

Furthermore, in many countries, COVID-19 containment measures they cannot be applied effectively because these workers need to go out to work to feed their families.

This compromises the efforts of governments aimed at protecting the population and fighting the pandemic and can become a source of social tension in countries with a large informal economy.

More than 75% of total informal employment occurs in companies with fewer than 10 workers, including 45% of independent workers without employees.

Most informal workers have no other means of subsistence, so they face a dilemma that can hardly be solved: starvation or the virus, the report notes.

For 67 million domestic workers around the world, 75 percent of whom they are informal workers, unemployment represents a threat as great as the virus itself.

They can’t stop working

Many have been unable to work, either at the request of their employer or for complying with confinement measures.

Those who continue working face a high risk of contagion, when taking care of families in their private home. For the 11 million migrant domestic workers, the situation is even worse.

“The COVID-19 crisis is exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and inequalities,” said Philippe Marcadent, Head of the ILO’s INWORK Service. “Policy responses must ensure that support reaches the workers and companies that need it most.”

Countries with the largest informal economies where total containment measures have been applied, are the ones that are suffering the consequences of the pandemic the most.

The percentage of informal economy workers severely affected by confinement ranges from 89 percent in Latin America and the Arab States to 83 percent in Africa, 73 percent in Asia and the Pacific, and 64 percent in Europe and Central Asia.

