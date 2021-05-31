32 technology news to start the morning informed of the latest | Technology

We welcome Monday by taking a look at the big news that has emerged throughout the weekend.

An investigation in a lawsuit against Google brings to light unethical practices to prevent users from hiding their location on Android. From supposedly hiding privacy options in deep menus, to pressuring manufacturers to do the same on their Android layer.

Samsung has already started manufacturing the screens at 120 Hz that the iPhone 13 Pro will carry In a few months.

During the weekend we have published some interesting articles and reviews. Take a look at The reviews of the POCO M3 Pro, Xioami Redmi Note 10S, the Huawei Band 6 bracelet, and the Realme Buds Q2 headphones. We also tell you what cryptocurrencies are for, how to recover an old Hotmail account, all the news of the new electricity bill, what is Matter, the Buying guides for Amazon Fire tables and ozone generators, natural hazards that we have on our planet, accessories to organize your desk, and more.

Technological news

Google allegedly hid the privacy settings on Android, so they would be hard to find. Read the news

Samsung begins production of the new screens for the iPhone 13 Pro series that would support frequency of 120 Hz.Read the news

Microsoft wants to release widgets in Windows 10. Read the news

Now with Google Maps it will be much easier to plan your next vacation. Read the news

Twitter would be inspired by Facebook to include reactions that you might not like. Read the news

Mobile phones

POCO M3 Pro, the entry phone to launch the 5G connection. Read our analysis and opinion

These are the new Samsung phones that support the multi-application launch function of Android in Windows 10. Read the news

Xiaomi’s new mid-range, the Redmi Note 10S, tested by our experts. Read the analysis and opinion

Computers and tablets

This is the annoying pop-up that now appears when starting Edge in Windows 10. Read the news

Buying an Amazon Fire tablet: models, differences and everything you need to know. Check the list

How to recover that old Hotmail account that you have not used for years. Check the tutorial

Accessories to organize your desk and hide cables and devices. Read the report

Lifestyle

We have thoroughly tested the new Huawei Band 6 activity bracelet. Read our analysis and opinion

Ethereum, Filecoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Bitcoin … What are cryptocurrencies for beyond their value? Read the report

Are the Realme Buds Q2 headphones worth it? Read our analysis and opinion

Ozone generators: what are they for, buying advice and the best models. Check the buying guide

Everything you need to know about the new electricity rates that will be released on June 1: how it affects you and what you can do to pay less. Read the report

How often do you have to clean the fridge? This is how often you should do it. Read the news

Village stores in mobile containers, without clerks or boxes … the future of rural commerce? Read the news

What is Matter? The standard that will unify your entire connected home. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

One of SEGA’s mythical arcades, the Astro City, is back: it is for sale in Mini format on Amazon. Read the news

Benoît Sokal, the creator of the popular Syberia video game saga, dies at 66 years of age. Read the news

Motor

Volkswagen’s mythical hippie microbus confirms its return for next year, in an electric version. Read the news

This was the biggest traffic jam in history: it lasted ten days and the queues exceeded 100 kilometers. Read the news

5 perfect cordless vacuum cleaners to always have in your car. Read the news

Science

We are privileged: we can see the sunset on another planet, a blue sunset on Mars. Read the news

Natural threats that make the earth less peaceful than you thought. Check the list

A British StartUp wants you to go from Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca by airship to reduce CO2 emissions. Read the news

They manage to light an LED bulb with the energy of the WiFi signal. Read the news

This is the maximum number of years that a human being could live, according to science. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

This is the first transparent high-rise pool connecting two buildings. Read the news

Mark Zuckerberg surfs with a bracelet that repels sharks, does it really work? Read the news

UK police find a Bitcoin mine when they thought it was a marijuana warehouse. Read the news

