32 Sexy High-Waist Swimsuits 2021 – High-Waisted Bikinis to Shop

Much like your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans, high-waisted swimsuits are actually the best. That flattering cut will def give ya all that bawdy-yawdy energy à la Megan Thee Stallion, and with summer fast approaching, I very much love the sound of that. Here, I rounded up a total of 32 high-rise bikini designs, from tie-dye prints to statement cutouts, that you’ll feel super confident in this season.

Whether you’re planning on wading in a backyard pool, enjoying the beach, or catching some rays elsewhere, I’m sure you’ll find the perf high-waist bikini for you in this mix, below. And if you want to browse even more sizzling bikini and one-piece selects, then check out some of our other roundups, like these gender-neutral swimwear brands, Black-owned swimwear labels, and sustainable swimwear brands. Happy summer shopping!

1

if you like florals

+ NET SUSTAIN The High Waist Floral-Print Stretch-Econyl Bikini Briefs MATTEAU net-a-porter.com

$ 135.00

A bandeau top and bottoms in this oh-so pretty yellow floral print would look SO good on you.

two

if you’re into white

X Revolve Emmy Bikini Bottom Joues by Sable revolve.com

$ 123.66

A bright white suit with cutouts and a one-shoulder top will contrast your glowing tan beautifully. (Don’t forget the SPF though!)

3

if underwire is for you

Kuma Olive Bikini Andrea Iyamah andreaiyamah.com

$ 141.00

Wow, I’m absolutely loving this plunging underwire top. Add the matching bottoms with a thick waistband in this stunning olive hue, and all eyes will be on you.

4

if you want to be sultry

The Black Out High Waist Bikini Keva J Swimwear kevabykevaj.com

$ 70.00

Bold, and yet super comfortable, this set has a twisted halter top and bold cutouts that’ll get you so many compliments.

5

if you’re into ribbed fabric

The Annie Bottom Solid Rib Lemon Zest Solid & Striped solidandstriped.com

$ 94.00

A soft ribbed material will be your new best friend; plus, the belt on these bottoms will totally give you that James Bond-girl vibe.

6

if subtle shimmer is up your alley

Ava Bikini Top JADE SWIM revolve.com

$ 90.00

The high-cut bottoms paired with this gorge teal color and minimal shine are absolute! perfection!

7

if you like a fruity print

Crop Bikini in Cherry Print ASOS Design asos.com

$ 20.80

A frilly trim on the top of this cherry-printed suit makes it even more flirty if that were even possible.

8

if you plan on taking lots of pics

High Waisted High Cut Bikini MOSHENGQI amazon.com

$ 23.95

Promise this super-soft, pink ‘kini will get you those * chef’s kiss * summer pics for your IG feed.

9

if you want some dimension

Leopard Buckle Bikini Floerns amazon.com

$ 23.99

Simple yet dimensional, this leopard piece, featuring a two-toned top with a buckle, is a fashion statement.

10

if you’re into neon hues

Crop Top High Waisted Bikini

All about the neon colors? We highly suggest this orange one be your go-to.

eleven

if snake print is your fave

Print High Waisted Bikini

Adjustable shoulder straps, FTW! Plus, the funky snake print is so on-trend at the moment.

12

if you like stripes

Portia Stripe Bottoms L * Space shopbop.com

$ 99.00

This simple colorblocked design is so chic.

13

if you’re looking for a wrapped style

High Waisted Criss Cross Bikini

MOOSLOVER amazon.com

The ruched detailing on the bottoms and flirty wrap style on the top make this set one super flattering bikini.

14

if you’re a minimalist

Zania Bikini Bottom Melissa Simone melissasimoneswim.com

$ 45.00

A red-hot string bikini with a super cheeky bottom? I’ll say it again: It’s gonna be a hot girl summer.

fifteen

if you plan to wear your ‘kini all day

High Waisted Printed Bikini MOLFROA amazon.com

$ 21.98

Honestly, this printed piece is almost an outfit itself with its slinky, off-the-shoulder style. You can wear this fun bikini poolside, in the water, or just chilling around in your hotel or resort.

16

if you’re into the single-strap look

One Shoulder Top with High Waisted Bottoms

The one shoulder top is everything. And if that’s the vibe you’re trying to go for, opt for this vibrant yellow one. You can also easily mix and match both the top and the bottoms.

17

if you want some shimmer

Lumière High-Waist Bikini Set

Yes, you’ll glitter in the sun in this bikini. And no, it’ll be much cooler than Twilight.

18

if you like contrast

High Waisted Colorblock Bikini Set

Can’t choose between a color? No problem! Go for this black and white colorblock set so you can get the best of both worlds.

19

if you’re interested in a vintage moment

Jay Bikini Bottoms in Red Coat Mara Hoffman amazon.com

$ 150.00

If you’re a fan of the retro throwback look, pay homage to the era in these darling bottoms.

twenty

if you want a plunging neckline

Sabella Bikini MissesBrie missesbrie.com

$ 99.00

Looking for a style that’s both sweet and sexy? This floral bikini will serve you all those vibes.

twenty-one

if you’re all about polka dots

The Ruffle High Leg High Rise Bikini Bottom Summersalt summersalt.com

$ 45.00

Polka dots are always a fun and classic design for the summertime. And this piece adds a bit of character to the pattern with some ruffles.

22

if tie-dye is your thing

Tie-Dye Bikini Set

Attention all tie-dye fans: Here’s the one for you.

2. 3

if you’re big into comfort

Toka High Waist Bottom-Aqua RIOT SWIM riotswim.com

$ 75.00

What’s special about this ruched suit is that it’s made with a buttery-soft nylon material that literally feels like a second skin. How can you say no to that?

24

if you want to be bold

Zala High Waist Bottom lemlem lemlem.com

$ 135.00

You’ll for sure be the star of the beach if you show up in this printed two-piece. Plus, peep that super cute cutout on the back of the bottoms!

25

if you want one with texture

Textured Triangle High Waisted Bikini Sets

A bikini with a unique texture and shine to it will have all eyes on you wherever you’ll be soaking up the sun.

26

if you want a tropical vibe

Kiera High-Waist Bikini Bottom

Heading somewhere tropical? You’ll fit right in with nature in this palm-printed set.

27

if you’re obsessed with smocking

High Waist Floral Bikini Set

You can never go wrong with floral detailing on a suit. And if you ever feel like switching the look up a bit, you can tuck the straps in to make the smocked top a bandeau.

28

if you’re feeling retro

The Clarice High-Waisted Bikini Bottom

This bikini set was designed for all you retro lovers. The ’60s print on this beauty is just perfect for the summertime.

29

if you like earthy tones

Printed Ruffle High Waisted Bikini Bottom

Enjoy the sunshine in an earth-toned design that you can easily match with some cute wedges or fun sunglasses.

30

if you like some drama

Famous Last Words Bottoms Saint Somebody 11honore.com

$ 90.00

You can tie the waist on this classic black two-piece so it doesn’t hang, or you can knot it looser so it has this pretty draped effect. The choice is yours!

31

if you like gingham

Paula Tie Up Bikini Bottoms Montce shopbop.com

$ 122.00

Soak in the summertime weather with a navy blue gingham print. You can wear the crop top both in and out of the water, and it looks even cuter with the high-waisted belted bottoms.

32

if you only want a splash of color

Mack Bottom in Rainbow Stripe Tularosa revolve.com

$ 68.00

This flattering suit happens to come in tons of different colors and so you can find the perfect one that catches your eye, but this rainbow-accented one is v cute, no?

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

