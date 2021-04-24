32 points to beat the Nuggets

04/24/2021 at 11:49 AM CEST

The base Stephen Curry regained his scoring magic and with 32 points again led the Golden State Warriors to a 118-97 victory over the Denver Nuggets on a special night at the Chase Center, where they gave the welcome fans, who were able to see them in action for the first time since last year.

If Curry was inspired by shots, he scored 11 of 18, including 4 of 9 from outside the perimeter, and a perfect 6-6 from the personnel line, veteran power forward Draymond Green took it upon himself to dominate. in directing the game with a double-double of 19 assists, 12 rebounds and two goals.

The fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” for Curry, who also had a presence in the inside game with eight rebounds, all defensive, and distributed three assists.

Meanwhile, forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who came out of reserve, emerged as the sixth player and winning factor of surprise by scoring 23 points, including three triples from seven attempts, in addition to capturing six rebounds, giving three assists, recovering three balls and putting two plugs.

Canadian forward Andrew Wiggins reached 19 points with seven rebounds, which also helped the Warriors win and good offensive game.

The victory placed the Golden State team with 30-30 mark to move up to ninth in the Western Conference standings, which entitles him to be in the NBA playoff entry tournament.

This time, the prominence and scoring inspiration of Serbian center Nikola Jokic, who contributed 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, was not decisive and there the Nuggets ran out of options to extend the winning streak.

Power forward Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets with 26 points, including seven triples., in addition to grabbing five rebounds and putting up two blocks, while another tall man, power forward Aaron Gordon, had 17 points with six rebounds and a block making him the third and final scorer for the Nuggets to have double-digit numbers. .

Argentine point guard Facundo Campazzo continued to start Canadian Jamal Murray’s position, injured and undefined.

Campazzo played 32 minutes and did not have his best scoring inspiration, failing 7 of 8 shots from the field and 6 of 7 3-point attempts to add seven points, thanks to the 4-4 he achieved from the personnel line.

The former Real Madrid player also dished out four assists, captured a rebound, recovered a ball and committed five fouls in the duel against Curry, who beat him in every facet of the game.

Denver forward, Will Barton, with just 59 seconds left before the start of the game, suffered a tendon strain of the right hamstring and did not return.

Barton fell to the ground in a bad position on the baseline below the basket of the Nuggets (38-21), who snapped a four-game win streak, but remain third in the Western Conference.

Guard Jordan Poole (15 points) scored a triple before the horn sounded at the end of the third period that put the Warriors with the advantage they would never lose again.

The Warriors reserves, with Oubre Jr. leading, in his new role as sixth player gave the Golden State team a combined 49 points.

The exhausted Warriors welcomed the Mexican forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who came out of the concussion protocol, which he suffered in Boston.

He entered the field with 6:08 minutes remaining in the first quarter and contributed nine points (4-7, 1-2, 0-0) with eight rebounds -all defensive-, distributed four assists and recovered a ball in the 26 minutes played.