32 people die in accidents at Easter, the highest figure since 2016 despite restrictions

Bad balance on the roads during last Easter. Between 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 5, a total of 32 people died in traffic accidents in Spain. This is provisional data, but it is the worst figure since 2016, when 41 victims were registered. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, there were 27 people and in 2020, when only justified or essential trips are allowed, 12 deaths were registered.

The high figure for this year is even more negative because it has occurred with strong restrictions on mobility that impede long-distance trips, between Autonomous Communities, on the way to the mountains or to the beach. In fact, the DGT has recorded 8.1 million trips, 46% less than in 2019. S there has been road mobility with short trips, and very focused on weekends, which recorded 23 of the 32 deaths. Furthermore, and this has been the rationale for years, 70% of the victims took place on secondary roads.

Profile of motorcycle accidents

Traffic highlights that 47% of the deceased were vulnerable users, that is, pedestrians (2), cyclists (1) and motorists (12). The accidents that the latter have suffered leave a very clear profile: 11 of the accidents in which they were involved occurred on Saturdays or holidays, 10 on conventional roads and in 11 cases were going off-road, falls or overturning, which means that the rider was going alone. 67% of the deceased were between 30 and 50 years old.

