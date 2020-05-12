Intense hospital conversion by Covid. Health sector has hired more than 44 thousand health workers. In addition 7 thousand beds with specialist nurse

Hospital reconversion to coronavirus

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. The Health sector pointed out relevant figures on the situation of the health infrastructure in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. This within the framework of the AMLO Morning Show.

The Infrastructure Plan has 32 hospitals that, with the «hospital conversion for Covid-19», and, 8 thousand 513 beds with medical chief specialists available.

As well as 9,256 beds with a general practitioner. In addition to 7,427 beds with specialist nurses and even 8,666 beds with general nurses.

Hiring

They have hired 44,247 people in the health sector in 2020.

The Minister of Health explained to the press that these contracts correspond three thousand 675 specialist doctors, plus seven thousand 194 general doctors.

Along with them, 1,502 specialist nurses and 18,664 general nurses.

The progress

Alcocer Varela, Health Minister recalled that 12 thousand 715 beds have a goal with a specialist medical chief.

He recalled that at the beginning the figure was «three thousand 552 on January 1, 2020 and progressively to May 5 we have gone from three thousand 552 to eight thousand 113 ″ beds.

Training of more than 36 thousand health workers

Dr. Alcocer underlined the importance of training in the face of deficiencies arising from neoliberal administrations.

He was surprised by the results obtained, which add up, He said 36,671 people trained in both medicine and nursing.

–“Medical training, which is essential in the face of this lack of specialist, is very meritoriously -and surprisingly, at least for me-, it has been achieved”he asserted.

He reflected that this brings us closer to what in other countries.

In this sense, he pointed out that the basis of medical care and general health and preventive in England half of very well trained general practitioners and the other half specialists.

The abandoned works

Regarding infrastructure, the total number of abandoned works that were kept in the census before the epidemic were 327.

Most of these are health centersd, i.e. 217.

In addition 110 hospitals

The reconversion

The conversion of hospitals for COVID-19 have also had an infrastructure completed this year of 32 hospitals. This with an average hospital rescue of one per month.

Back to new normal

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. AMLO reported that tomorrow it will present the plan to return to the “new normal”. He stressed that it is not possible to return to the previous normality since reality registers changes.

He indicated that the conditions under which coronavirus infections develop will be considered.

For example, he stressed that the Sierra de Juárez is one of the areas of the country where there are almost no infections.

. “Tomorrow we will give the plan to return to the new normal» – said AMLO.

It is going to expose how many municipalities are without infections, which are the most affected, and from that a proposal for the return will be made.

– »(…) I stress«- said AMLO: -«to the new normal-.

Then he explained a substantial change in reality: »

It is not the return to normality, it is the return to the new normality because there have already been changes, reality has changed. Is another.”

At that point, the President of Mexico pointed out the need for other attitudes towards life, in the face of this epidemic.

– «… we have to start another new stage with other procedures, with other attitudes, with other behaviors, but we are going to return to the new normality“- he specified.

The President of Mexico recalled that of the 2,500 municipalities, there are around 1,000 with cases.

Others, “like a thousand or 1,100 approximately who do not have cases, but are neighbors of those who do already have cases ».

And, – «there is like 400 completely clean, 300, 400 clean that neither the neighbors have cases, he recognized.

Coincides with indigenous communities

And this coincides with indigenous communities.

“Of those 300, 400, most are municipalities in Oaxaca, I can tell you that the entire Sierra Norte, Sierra Juárez is practically clean of contagion, very few municipalities in Oaxaca, and so in other regions.”

– «…, we are very pending, very attentive», he indicated before finishing the morning.

Telethon joins fight vs Coronavirus

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. Telethon in the Mañanera with AMLO, announced that it will continue to carry out its mission through TV – Rehabilitation, as well as a number of spaces that will be used to attend the emergency due to a pandemic coronavirus.

These spaces will be used in different modalities, from spaces with beds for care, as is the case of the State of Mexico, to psychological care, among others.

In the case of the children’s hospital, it is detailed that it remains open and not expected to enter the coronavirus patient scheme.

In itself, recalled the owner of the Telethon, the child population that is being treated for cancer is a vulnerable population as it is immunosuppressed.

Give continuity with actions in favor of people with disabilities

In this sense, it was detailed that the TV-Rehabilitation form part of a global agreement of actions to face the health emergency situation.

AMLO indicated that «In the case of these rehabilitation centers, what is needed for beds and equipment, doctors, will be in charge of the institutions that are responsible.

– “…, whether it is the IMSS, ISSSTE, Insabi, the state governments,” the president pointed out..

Non profit

The President stressed that Telethon’s actions are non-profit.

“The important thing is that the Teletón foundation delivers these facilities without profit, that is, it does not charge, it makes all the facilities available to the health sector and state governments”: AMLO

He added that the agreement is part of the sum of wills of how the public, private and social sectors are working in unity to face the pandemic and save lives.

– «(…), in this way, with humanism and solidarity»– He specified.

The Agreement

The president of the Board of Trustees of the Teletón Foundation, Fernando Landeros, said the centers will be operated by state authorities in conjunction with IMSS, ISSSTE and Insabi.

The CRIT Coahuila becomes a testing center for the government to serve as the authority, while the CRIT Chiapas becomes a center for psychological attention.

Likewise, CRIT Durango becomes an external consultation center for covid.

And the CRIT Tlalnepantla is converted into a hospital with 158 non-covid patient beds, ready to receive patients.

In addition, the CRIT Hidalgo becomes a non-covid hospital and the one in Guadalajara becomes a respiratory care center.

Likewise, the centers of Michoacán are converted outpatient consultation center for non-covid patients and Sonora is converted into an operational surveillance center epidemiological.

In the case of CRIT Veracruz, it becomes a non-extended health care center for post-covid non-serious patients.

Even in the case of the CRIT in La Paz, Baja California, converted into an early care hospital for covid patients.

And, the CRIT CdMx becomes a hospital for early care for covid with mild symptoms, in addition to the CRIT Guanajuato that is converted into an early care hospital.

Additionally in the case of CRIT Guerrero this becomes a hospital with 60 beds for non-covid-19 patients.

While the CRIT Cd Neza becomes an early care center for covid.

Finally, CRIT Oaxaca becomes non-covid children’s hospital and Puebla is converted into a hospital for mild non-covid patients.

AMLO, recognition to nurses

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. The President of Mexico paid tribute to nurses, on the International Day of Nursing. He stressed that they are the ones who are saving lives in hospitals in these pandemic days.

AMLO called nursing staff heroines and heroes.

– “We started this conference by sending a warm, affectionate congratulation to all the nurses in our country because today is the International Nurses Day” – he declared.

From the National Palace, he said that it is a difficult time for everyone due to this pandemic that affects.

And “it is the nurses, as we have called our heroines with the doctors, our heroes, those who are in hospitals saving lives”: AMLO

And precisely for the above, the explicit tribute:

– «(…), That’s why our recognition, a tribute to all nurses, nurses in MexicoGave the president.

The international day and year of nursing.

2020 is the International Year of Nursing and Midwifery Personnel, UNAM reported in its congratulations.

The highest house of studies in Mexico recalled that «A Day Like Today…» is commemorated on International Nurses Day.

He reveals that it is on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

–«! #UnGOYA for UNAM nurses!«- exclaimed the university authority on Twitter.

Nurses Day 2020

Florence Nightingale, 200 years ago, created the modern infirmary.

– «We, in 2020, continue making history with this pandemic that we have had to face. #coronavirus # covid19 #NursingNow # NursesDay2020 », so they simply put it.

Healthy public policies

Today in #InternationalDay of the Nurse I want to tell you that Nancy Milio, a public health nurse, coined in the 1980s the term «healthy public policies», which would later be included as one of the main areas of action in the Ottawa Charter. pic.twitter.com/yw4g0kmZvR – Naia Hache (@NaiaHernantes) May 12, 2020

Three weeks to quarantine

Regeneration, May 12, 2020. Health report Tuesday at AMLO’s Mañanera press conference, from the National Palace and the same that takes place daily after a meeting with the security cabinet.

At the juncture of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, a reduction in the speed of infection was reported.

Such reduction is possible thanks to the quarantine kept by the population, stressed all the authorities present.

In a designated manner on Tuesdays of each week, the health actions report is presented. Today it was pointed out that we have good results on a daily basis, with the availability of beds for general hospitalization and intensive care.

AMLO underlined the reinforcement with the Marina and Sedena Plan within the framework of the DN III Plan.

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, rendered a weekly report 50 days after confinement.

In the last 24 hours, Mexico registered 1,305 new diagnoses of COVID-19, bringing the total of 36,327 confirmed cases as of Monday, and 3,573 deaths.

Mexico City continues as the most affected entity with the highest number of accumulated and active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, Baja California and Tabasco.

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, but the speed of contagion slowed over the weekend.

The deaths had a similar behavior, They dropped from 190 to 112 and 108 between Sunday and Monday.

Until yesterday, 3,573 Mexicans have lost their lives.

Keep quarantined

“We are counting on luck”– stated the President.

– “Virtue and fortune”, He explained that where the pandemic first affected it exceeded hospitalization and intensive care capacities, in Europe and in some cities such as N. York.

Another item It is good that the pandemic does not appear in the entire territory in an even way, it is rEgionalized, the president recalled.

Triple underlined the Mexican scientists

They are very good the specialists, the doctors, the scientists who are helping us in the projections.

This was emphasized three times by the President.

He recalled that the political decision in the face of the alert launched by the specialists, it was decided to speak to the people and appeal to the popular will to carry out quarantine.

On the high plateau, what is missing is missing

You have 25% free bedsYes, we are on the plateau, at the top of the pandemic in the case of the Valley of Mexico.

This speaks to people’s compliance with quarantine. However the president stressed “We have to continue preparing ourselves”, insisted.

–«Better than over and not missing«- He said referring to the danger of saturation of hospitals.

– «Fortunately it has not hit hard, until now»– He indicated.

When the number of cases decreases in the Valley of Mexico, fans and other equipment may be used by different regions of the country.

However, we have to continue preparing in case it is needed.

This last phrase underlined, also, three times by President AMLO: “… we have to continue preparing …”.