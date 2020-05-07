As every month, at Genbeta we have compiled a new selection of free courses that you can take online to learn some new skill. Now, given the current circumstances of the world by the Covid-19, there are many additional platforms that have been opened for it.

Not only that, but many are offering free material that was previously paid, or in the case of sites like Coursera, where you can take many free courses, now they are also giving certificates for free for which you previously had to pay.

The certificates of these courses are being offered free of charge for a limited time, at least until the end of July 2020. Neither belongs to a Coursera specialization, and if you were already enrolled before the certificate will become free, you have to exit the course and re-enroll.

You should see a banner at the top of each course telling you that you can sign up today to receive the course for free and that your discount will be applied during checkout, as in the image above. You only have to click on “Sign up for free” In the course description, create your account and get the current discount that leaves it at 0.

Courses in Spanish with free certification

Digital skills. Office automation tools (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point): a course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in which you will learn basic digital skills and improve your knowledge of office automation.

To Program! An introduction to programming: a course from ORT Uruguay University and the University of Edinburgh that will teach you how to program using Scratch, a very easy to use visual programming language, and more importantly, you will learn the fundamental principles of computing so that start thinking like a software engineer.

Robotics: a course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will apply basic knowledge of mechanics, electricity, electronics and programming to build and control your own robot.

AI for all: a deepleaning.ai course in which non-technical business personnel can learn about the business aspects of artificial intelligence.

Statistics and probability: a course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn about descriptive statistics, bivariate data and probability.

Calculus – Linear Model: a course at the Tecnológico de Monterrey that offers an approach to Pre-University Mathematics that prepares for University Mathematics.

The Calculation – Quadratic Model: second part of the Tecnológico de Monterrey course in which the real context of tank filling will allow a first transfer of meaning and pre-university contents related to the Quadratic Model will be recapitulated.

The Calculus – Cubic Model: third part of the Tecnológico de Monterrey course to develop mathematical thinking in learning content related to the Cubic Model.

The Calculus – Other Models: fourth part of the Tecnológico de Monterrey course where the reinterpretation of the mathematical contents related to Models with Radicals and Exponents in terms of notions and processes of Differential Calculus is proposed.

Foundations of writing: a course at the Tecnológico de Monterrey in which you will learn about the application and mastery of elementary rules of spelling and punctuation to prepare a coherent, cohesive, correct and appropriate text for the communicative situation in which it will be developed.

How to speak well in public: a course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in which you will acquire resources to speak well and achieve, through the word, the objectives set.

PlanU: choose the best career and university for you: a course from the Universidad de los Andes in which you will develop the tools to make career and university decisions in a safe and systematic way.

Enhancing my learning in the first year of University: a course at the University of Chile in which first-year students can learn to enhance their learning, in order to promote a good experience in university.

My First Job (MPE): a course at the University of Chile that will help you successfully face the transition between your professional training and the world of work.

Jazz Improvisation: A Berklee College of Music course where you will learn the basics of improvisation with Gary Burton, one of the most renowned improvisers in the jazz world, including the mental, melodic, and harmonic processes that contribute to the instinctive skills that applies an improviser when performing a solo.

Introduction to Guitar: A course from the Berklee College of Music and the Inter-American Development Bank in which you will learn the essential elements necessary to start playing acoustic or electric guitar.

Systemic Thinking: a course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will learn about the use of systemic thinking for our benefit and those around us.

Business Strategy: a course at the Austral University in which you will obtain the basic tools to identify the strategic challenges of an organization, evaluate the importance of these challenges, and put together the plan of priorities to face them successfully.

Rapid Development of Innovative Products for Emerging Markets: A Moneterrey Technological course where you will learn the process for rapid development of innovative products for Emerging Markets through the application of three phases.

Undertaking entrepreneurship: a course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in which you will learn how to analyze the economic viability of your audiovisual project, what legal aspects you should take into account and what administrative procedures you should follow.

Working to be happy: a course at the Austral University that will allow you to better understand the scenarios where your life unfolds and will give you tools and ideas so that you can build your own personal project to achieve a meaningful life in today’s world.

Design of projects to promote well-being: a course at the University of the Andes for people who live and work in different fields, to whom we provide useful theoretical and methodological tools to face the challenges involved in the project design process.

Well-being, equity and human rights: a course from the Universidad de los Andes designed to help all people who take it, recognize themselves as social agents capable of critically analyzing the conditions in which they live and identifying the opportunities they can generate for transform them if they constitute an obstacle to your well-being and that of those who live around you.

Mindshift: Transform your mind to overcome learning obstacles and discover your hidden potential: a course at McMaster University designed to help you boost your career and personal life in the fast-changing world we live in today.

Instructional Leadership: Global Perspective and Local Practices: a course at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile in which teachers, school leaders and education professionals can update their knowledge and enhance the teaching and learning of students.

How?! Chemistry in my house ?: a course at the Autonomous University of Mexico in which you will get to know a good part of the chemistry that surrounds you.

Sexuality … much more than sex: a course from the Universidad de los Andes with which you will be able to speak about sexuality in a clear, direct way, using up-to-date information and without feeling ashamed.

Sexuality and education: a course at the Universidad de los Andes with which you can clearly recognize what it means to educate in the field of sexuality as well as identify in what contexts and at what times this work occurs.

Act against chronic pain: a course at the Autonomous University of Barcelona in which you will learn different ways of managing pain, and you will obtain a series of tools to start navigating the breadth of the concept of pain in order to know its dimensions, its causes, how it affects us and the vicious circle of pain.

General care and procedures in newborn care: a course at the University of Chile for health professionals on the essential concepts of care for healthy and high-risk newborns, their classifications and the pertinent care for the care of themselves.

Wound care in the hospital setting: a course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico for health personnel that offers basic knowledge for the management of patients with wounds in order to provide quality and safe care.

The Solution of Ethical Conflict: a course at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in which health professionals will be able to identify and make decisions about clinical cases with ethical conflicts in the health area, considering the medical and ethical aspects, the legal framework and the ethical decision.

Share



32 free online university courses that you can start in May, with certification included