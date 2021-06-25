32 Best Housewarming Gift Ideas 2021 – Unique Gifts for New Home Owners

Khadija horton

If your friends or close family members have just bought a new home orrr they’re moving into a fabulous new apartment — it’s time to surprise them with a very thoughtful, very useful housewarming gift! They’ll definitely appreciate the gesture while they’re settling in and realizing they may not have everything they need — and you, my friend, will definitely appreciate the list of unique housewarming gifts we’ve gathered for ya, below.

Some great places to start? The kitchen and the bathroom. There are endless trinkets and decor objects that these spaces could use to either make them more functional or beautiful. We’re talkin ‘things like pretty vases, centerpieces, soap sets, and more. Go ahead and have your pick of the 32 unique housewarming gift ideas, below (and maybe even pick up a lil sumthin ‘sumthin’ for your own home, too).

Oh, and if you’re just in a gift-giving kind of mood, check out some more ideas for hostess gifts, unexpected things to get your best friend, and even something special for him.

1

this fancy scent diffuser

Hourglass Diffuser Hotel Collection hotelcollection.com

$ 99.95

A sophisticated scent diffuser may just be the perfect gift for your aesthetic-conscious giftee.

two

a gorgeous coffee table book

Capri Dolce Vita Coffee Table Book Assouline saksfifthavenue.com

$ 95.00

Whether they’re big into travel or just like pretty things, get ’em this colorful coffee table book that’s meant to be out on display.

3

this trio of soaps

Soap Bundle: Rosewater Cassis, Palo Santo, Bergamot Neroli Brooklyn Candle Studio brooklyncandlestudio.com

$ 50.00

Help dress up the bathrooms in their new home with this trio of divinely-scented soap bars.

4

these eco-friendly cleaning sprays

Blueland Clean Up Kit Blueland westelm.com

$ 35.00

TBH, buying new bottles of cleaning sprays every time they run out is wasteful. Gift them this set of reusable acrylic spray bottles and dissolving cleaning tablets instead. All they’ll need to do is plop a tablet into the bottle full of water and voila! A non-toxic, cruelty-free cleaning sesh that’s safe for the planet.

5

some gold silverware

Matte Gold Silverware Set Sharecook amazon.com

$ 42.99

Their silverware set might need an upgrade. Help them out with this elevated matte gold pick!

6

this smart device

Echo (4th Gen)

Convert their new place into a smart home with this Amazon Echo device that can basically do everything.

7

a special piece of art

Custom Miniature Hand Cut Map ORIGINAL Artwork StudioKMO etsy.com

$ 60.00

Commemorate their new address with this custom cut-out map art piece. Promise their faces will light up when they recognize their block.

8

this stylish tray

Catchall Tray Gemwelove etsy.com

$ 20.00

They’re gonna need a place to throw all their keys in, right? Might as well give ’em a cute place to do that.

9

a stylish soap dish

Rustic Soap Dish with Strainer KimHauCeramics etsy.com

$ 40.00

Here’s a super ~ aesthetic ~ soap dish that’s not your regular metal or ceramic one. It even has a little spout so your soap bar (or dish sponge) isn’t sitting in a pool of yucky water. Nice!

10

some stunning glassware

Set of 6 Champagne Coupe Glasses Estelle Colored Glass westelm.com

$ 195.00

They’ll loooove entertaining guests with these gorgeous colored coupe glasses.

eleven

this pretty vase

Ivory Mirrored Pots Jungalow jungalow.com

$ 59.00

This mirrored vase will be right at home on their bookshelf or windowsill.

12

A Quick-Chilling Wine Cooler

Rapid Beverage Chiller CRATE & BARREL crateandbarrel.com

$ 89.99

Someday, they’ll have people over and realize they didn’t refrigerate the chardonnay beforehand. A beverage chiller will get them out of a warm-wine bind in a flash.

13

A swanky kitchen sink set

White Gardenia Hand Soap & Lotion, Classic 4-Piece Set williams-sonoma.com

$ 46.95

IMO, guest bathrooms get all the good soaps and we don’t pamper ~ ourselves ~ enough in the soap department. That’s why this set of super-awesome-smelling white gardenia dish soap, hand soap, and lotion, made to sit right by the kitchen sink, is the perfect gift for a homeowner.

14

A Classy Wine Chiller

French Kitchen Marble Wine Cooler CRATE & BARREL crateandbarrel.com

$ 26.96

A marble canister keeps wine chilled while it’s on the table — meaning your host won’t have to get up and grab the bottle out of the fridge for every refill. Such a time-saver!

fifteen

Classy carafes

Glass Bottles With Wood Stoppers West Elm westelm.com

$ 39.50

No classy bar cart is complete without a few distinguished-looking decanters.

16

A Welcoming Doormat

Hello Welcome Mat

Give them a doormat that’ll make every future visitor feel at home.

17

A Handy Wooden Spice Rack

18-Jar Acacia Wood Spice Rack CRATE & BARREL crateandbarrel.com

$ 64.95

A sleek and simple spice rack will keep them organized in the kitchen.

18

A Unique Candle Holder

Groovy Vintage-Inspired Candle Holder SilcStuff etsy.com

$ 29.15

Some funky candlestick holders make for a striking centerpiece.

19

pretty candlesticks

Natural I am Beeswax Pillar Candles CaiCaiHandmade etsy.com

$ 17.00

They’re gonna need some candlesticks to go with the above. And these Roman pillar-inspired ones are too pretty to pass up.

twenty

A woven storage basket

Rope Basket Woven Storage Basket LA JOLIE MUSE amazon.com

$ 27.98

They can use this neutral basket to store whatever they want, like extra pillows, throws, toys — they could even use it as a laundry hamper.

twenty-one

Reusable Straws

Metal Bendy Straws WEST ELM westelm.com

$ 2.10

Metal straws will keep guests’ drinks cold * and * reduce waste.

22

A Copper Cheese Knife Set

Set of 3 Copper Cheese Knives WILLIAMS-SONOMA williams-sonoma.com

$ 39.95

If your friends are cheese lovers, they’ll absolutely adore a copper three-knife set.

2. 3

Watercolor Cloth Napkins

Vale Floral Napkin crate and barrel crateandbarrel.com

$ 7.95

Next time they have friends over for dinner, they can set the table with some elegant linen napkins.

24

a pretty charger

Cement Server Charger Magnolia magnolia.com

$ 18.00

Nothing says “adult home” quite like setting the table with a charger (that’s the plate-like thing that goes beneath your real plates). This scallop edged one goes with any decor.

25

Sweet Oil and Vinegar Pourers

Textured Oil + Vinegar Set WEST ELM westelm.com

$ 31.60

An easy-pour oil and vinegar serving set is way better than the grocery-store bottles that get super sticky. Plus, it’ll look great on the table all year round.

26

a pretty coffee press

Natural Canvas Stoneware 2-Pc. Lidded French Press

A striking stoneware French press is the perfect gift for coffee connoisseurs.

27

A swanky chip-and-dip bowl

Harmony Chip & Dip Bowl NAMBE nordstrom.com

$ 69.30

This pretty wooden bowl will be their favorite thing to pull out when guests come over.

28

An Electric Wine Opener

Automatic Electric Corkscrew RABBIT crateandbarrel.com

$ 42.45

Taking the cork out of a bottle after a long day shouldn’t be an arm workout. Ensure easy opening with an electric corkscrew.

29

A cozy throw

Kennebunk Bliss Plush Throw NORDSTROM AT HOME nordstrom.com

$ 39.50

An updated — and super cozy — blanket for those Netflix-heavy nights in.

30

A Convenient Conversion Set

2-Piece Measuring Conversion Magnet Set CRATE & BARREL crateandbarrel.com

$ 8.95

Ever try to google baking measurements on your phone while your fingers were covered in flour? Yeah, not fun. Magnets ensure that all the tricky conversions will be close at hand without gunking up their gadgets.

31

A cool set of bar tools

Deco Barware Collection West Elm westelm.com

$ 75.52

Gift your friend the beginnings of their very own home bar, complete with an array of different tools in a sleek, gold finish.

32

A Cute Tassel Pillow

Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow With Tassels Drew Barrymore Flower Home walmart.com

$ 15.00

An accent pillow in a pretty pink color is the perfect pop of color for their living room.

