These women decided to stop hiding their gray hair and show it off in an incredible way.

It all started three years ago, when a woman walked into Jack Martin’s beauty salon and told him that he had dyed his hair gray to brown at home every 3-4 weeks for years.

This woman did not want to worry about her hair color as often. Jack accepted the challenge and immediately began to think of ideas to solve what his client asked him.

Ultimately, they both decided that they would dye their client’s hair silver-colored, giving it a slightly brighter natural-gray hue, allowing the woman to have a more permanent look.

When Martin finished the job, the client was delighted with the result. Jack decided to share his transformation on Instagram, went viral, and drew dozens of clients to the California-based beauty salon.

The freedom that comes with such a stunning makeover is truly appealing, not to mention the powerful emotions that come with sporting natural gray hair. To accomplish these impressive changes, Martin conducts a ten hour session.

The process begins with the use of a color extractor to remove any remaining artificial color. Then, while preserving the gray roots, Martin Bleaches the rest of the hair to prepare the hair for the new silver color.

Martin then bases the new color on the natural gray hair pattern. The best results come when clients go with a few inches of their overgrown gray roots so Jack can analyze the natural coloration of his hair.

“Some customers have salt and pepper mainly on the front and the back is darker so I combine that and add a little bit of darkness to it,” Martin said. And so, about ten hours later, clients leave their salon enjoying the combination of its natural tone.

What was your favorite? If you liked them, don’t forget to support the stylist with an Llk3 and share with your friends the great change of look.