31 people of Romanian nationality who traveled to their country with false PCRs were arrested

The National Police have arrested 31 citizens of Romanian nationality who were traveling to Romania and who they justified the trip with allegedly false PCR certificates, according to a statement on Monday.

The investigation began in Girona, when the French police forces warned that citizens who they traveled to the rest of Europe “They would be presenting reports of negative results of the PCR tests required by the French authorities to enter their country, falsified.”

On the morning of Friday, March 26, they stopped a bus bound for Romania, whose travelers presented a suspected false PCR certificate, appearing as carried out in several Spanish laboratories.

The agents confirmed with the laboratories that the code did not correspond to its issuer or was associated with another person, and they arrested the 31 people of the bus as alleged perpetrators of a crime of falsification of documents.

After declaring in police stations, they were released, waiting to go to court.