This Monday Mexico experienced a 7.5-magnitude earthquake, which managed to be felt in different parts of the country but mainly in areas around Oaxaca, where it was the epicenter.

Many people recalled the last strong earthquake experienced in CDMX that was on September 19, 2017 at approximately 1:14 p.m. This left 369 dead and various landslides or damage to property, according to the BBC.

Along with this, different events have been experienced, such as the recent coronavirus pandemic, which are causing great concern in society, both in Mexico and in the rest of the world.

This is why the most famous newscast in Chile, shared his campaign with the United Nations Fund (UNICEF) created 6 years ago, « Do not be afraid » and has added a message of support for Mexico as a form of solidarity to the earthquake recently vivid.

It was through Twitter that this video was posted, accompanied with the message « Fuerza México ».

Force Mexico. pic.twitter.com/X3ZQwholhi – 31 minutes (@ 31minutos_tv) June 23, 2020

For its part, UNICEF Mexico East had a positive effect on many people who expressed their appreciation.

Ooo seriously thanks for all your support – BrandonCorde (@brandon_corde) June 23, 2020

Thank you so much for your nice thoughts ?? – FranRS (@FranElkkas) June 23, 2020

Aw the beautiful 31 minutes? It is impossible not to love them, thanks kisses and hugs to the Chilean brothers whom we love and respect? – @egarita (@ egarita21) June 24, 2020

It is because of these events and the fear of the coronavirus that the World Health Organization points out that different problems can occur in people’s minds, to the degree of developing anxiety or distress.

As of last night, six deaths were reported after the earthquake in Oaxaca, in addition to damage to 500 homes, 55 monuments.

But above all, rescue efforts are already underway in San Juan Ozolotepec, Oaxaca, where there could be up to 15 people trapped, according to reports from the authorities.

Related Notes:

· This is Disneyland’s strategy to avoid contagions in its reopening and that other brands should follow

· McLaren will sell 30% of its F1 team due to coronavirus crisis

· J&J will no longer sell skin lightening products after racist accusations

31 minutes relive campaign:

Six years ago, UNICEF and 31 minutes ago presented this message as a form of advice for children after an earthquake and emphasize the line, « Don’t be afraid to tell your fears. »

In addition, other collaborative videos on « What to do during an earthquake? » Were added after Chile experienced an earthquake on February 27, 2010.

For its part, 31 minutes is a fictitious newscast led and operated by puppets for a children’s audience, however, today it is also liked by several adults who managed to see it when they were little.

Its first episode was released on March 15, 2003 and was subsequently marketed worldwide until 2014, which was its last episode. Along with his episodes, his songs also came to be liked by many, to the extent that to date 31 minutes makes musical presentations.

In Mexico it has already been presented on different occasions in both small and large events. This is the case of his recent presentation in the Vive Latino that took place before the quarantine began in the country.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299